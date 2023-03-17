GREENHOUSE OF WALLED LAKE PARTNERING WITH CHOICE LABS OF JACKSON TO GIVE AWAY A COMPLETE WEDDING VALUED AT $30,000

ENTRIES ACCEPTED NOW UNTIL APRIL 30TH

WALED LAKE, Mich., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Love is in the air at the Greenhouse Of Walled Lake! Owner Jerry Millen has partnered with Choice Labs of Jackson to give away a weed-lover's wedding valued at $30,000. The Greenhouse grounds will be completely transformed into a wedding wonderland, and the fortunate winning couple will be able to turn their dream wedding into a reality with the help of Wedding Planner Haley Makay. To win, lovebirds need to fill out the form located at greenhousemi.com/wedding with a short message on why they want to win. Entries will be accepted through Sunday, April 30th.

"We're seeing a generation choose weed over booze, even when it comes to traditional celebrations like weddings. Move open 'open bar,' hello 'bud bar,'" said Greenhouse Owner Jerry Millen. This top- shelf "bud bar," manned by budtenders and stocked with high- quality flower and Choice products, will accompany a custom- made Mojo- infused chocolate wedding cake. Post ceremony fun will include the throwing of "Weed Leaves" instead of rice, along with a DJ, music, and dancing.

All who are old enough to receive a marriage license are eligible to win, and there is no purchase necessary. Winner will be announced in early May.

The Greenhouse of Walled Lake is Oakland County's first fully licensed Medical and Recreational Marijuana Dispensary. Dedicated to ensuring that customers and patients receive qualified counseling and guidance when it comes to selecting the right products for them whether for a health condition, relaxation or just plain fun.

The Greenhouse of Walled Lake is located at 103 East Walled Lake Drive in Walled Lake, Michigan. Hours are Monday through Sunday, 9am to 9pm.

