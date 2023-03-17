Castle Connolly Top Doctors and Zocdoc Announce Partnership that will Enable People to Find and Book Appointments with Castle Connolly Top Doctors Instantly

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Connolly Top Doctors , the official source of Top Doctors for over 30 years, and Zocdoc , the leading healthcare marketplace that makes it easy for people to find and book in-person or virtual care across +200 specialties and +12k insurance plans, today announced a partnership that will enable both Castle Connolly Top Doctors and Zocdoc users to quickly and easily find and book appointments. Now, select doctor profiles on Castle Connolly Top Doctors integrate Zocdoc's appointment booking feature, so patients can see the real-time availability of participating doctors and directly book an appointment.

Zocdoc (PRNewswire)

Similarly, Zocdoc will include a Castle Connolly Top Doctor designation on the profiles of doctors who have achieved Castle Connolly's Top Doctors recognition. Castle Connolly Top Doctors represent more than 63,000 doctors, or the top 7% of doctors in the U.S., across all 50 states. All Castle Connolly Top Doctors are nominated by their peers. Then, the Castle Connolly Top Doctors research team evaluates important criteria to determine who makes the list, including professional qualifications, education, hospital and faculty appointments, research leadership, professional reputation, disciplinary history, interpersonal skills, and outcomes data (where available).

"We are thrilled to be working with Zocdoc as our two organizations share similar missions – to help people find the best healthcare, connecting patients with best-in-class healthcare providers," said Steve Leibforth, Managing Director, Castle Connolly Top Doctors. "At Castle Connolly Top Doctors, we are committed to improving access to care because we understand the correlation between high quality care and improved outcomes, so that patients can live healthier lives."

"We're proud to partner with Castle Connolly Top Doctors to make it even easier for prospective patients to find and book the right doctor for their specific needs," said Oliver Kharraz, M.D., Zocdoc founder and CEO. "Our work with Castle Connolly Top Doctors is representative of our ongoing effort to help patients connect with a provider who's just right for them."

About Castle Connolly Top Doctors

With over 30 years' experience researching, reviewing and selecting Top Doctors, Castle Connolly Top Doctors is a trusted and credible source. A study published in the Journal of Medical Research found that across several specialties evidence indicates that Castle Connolly Top Doctor's peer-reviewed directory is methodologically more reliable than sites that just relied on patient reviews when it came to identifying quality care. Our mission is to help people find the best healthcare by connecting patients with best-in-class healthcare providers. For more information, visit https://www.castleconnolly.com .

About Zocdoc

Zocdoc is a leading digital healthcare marketplace for in-person or virtual care. Each month, millions of people use our free service, via Zocdoc.com or the Zocdoc app, to find in-network doctors, instantly book in-person or virtual appointments, read reviews from verified users, get reminders for upcoming appointments and preventive checkups, and more. With a mission to give power to the patient, Zocdoc's platform delivers the accessible and simple experience they expect and deserve.

For more information, contact press@zocdoc.com . If you are a healthcare provider who wants to reach new patients and offer seamless access to care — in-person or virtually — you can learn more at zocdoc.com/join .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zocdoc