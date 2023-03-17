ABC Supply Co., Inc. Renews Multimillion Dollar National Partnership with Make-A-Wish in Support of Children Battling Critical Illnesses

PHOENIX, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Make-A-Wish is excited to announce that ABC Supply Co., Inc., the largest wholesale distributor of roofing and other select exterior and interior building products in North America, has recommitted to creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses with a new $3 million pledge. Since becoming a national partner in 2020, ABC Supply has helped grant the wishes of more than 300 children nationwide.

"For three years, ABC Supply has made a profound impact on wish kids across the country, and we're thankful for their continued support as we work together to grant the wish of every eligible child," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "Our partnerships are invaluable so that we can continue to create hope for wish families going through the unimaginable."

Every hour, three kids are diagnosed with a critical illness in the U.S. ABC Supply's commitment will help kids like Genesis, an 8-year-old with cancer who wished for a backyard treehouse. The ABC Supply team in Coal Valley, Ill., helped make her wish come true by donating construction materials. With her new treehouse, Genesis gets to play outside and enjoy being a kid. ABC Supply team members have provided similar wish granting support in other communities nationwide by volunteering their time and providing wish-specific resources.

"Giving back is at the heart of our business and culture," said Mike Jost, chief operating officer of ABC Supply. "Make-A-Wish is an extraordinary organization, and we're so happy to continue supporting their mission and efforts to grant wishes and deliver hope to many more deserving children."

For more information about how to support Make-A-Wish, visit wish.org.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff, and more than 24,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 550,000 wishes in nearly 50 countries worldwide; more than 360,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

About ABC Supply

ABC Supply Co., Inc. is the largest wholesale distributor of roofing and other select exterior and interior building products in North America. Since its founding in 1982, ABC Supply's sole focus has been serving professional contractors and "making it easy" for them to do their jobs by offering the products, support and services they need — including myABCsupply, which allows them to place material orders and manage their account details from anywhere.

ABC Supply is a 16-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner and a two-time recipient of Glassdoor's Employees' Choice Award for Best Places to Work. The company was also named a Best Employer for New Grads by Forbes in 2021 and is committed to hiring military veterans.

Headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, ABC Supply has nearly 900 locations across the U.S. and Canada. More information is available at www.abcsupply.com. Contractors can find resources for growing and improving their businesses on ABC Supply's blog and the company's LinkedIn page.

