ON A MISSION TO UPGRADE DINNER: STOUFFER'S® EXPANDS PORTFOLIO WITH FIRST-EVER SIDE DISH PRODUCT LINE

Iconic brand launches eight flavorful, comfort-inspired recipes – including potatoes made easy, savory vegetable bakes and mac & cheese options

SOLON, Ohio, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STOUFFER'S®, the brand best known for its personal and family meals, has been cooking up something new and tasty on the side. Introducing STOUFFER'S® Sides, the brand's first side dish line that boasts a variety of mouthwatering, comfort-inspired recipes to round out and elevate the dinner plate. From mashed and scalloped potatoes, to rice and vegetable dishes, to creamy mac & cheese, all recipes feature the classic STOUFFER'S® taste and are made from high-quality ingredients you can feel good about serving.

On behalf of STOUFFER'S (PRNewswire)

Think of STOUFFER'S Sides as your new dinner sidekick. Packaged in a convenient-to-serve-from tray, all options are ready from the microwave in 17 minutes or less – helping to take the hassle out of meal prep and clean-up – and leave you and your family feeling both happy and full.

New Side Dishes Deliver on STOUFFER'S Taste & Quality

STOUFFER'S® Sides are available in eight great-tasting varieties and provide 3 – 4 servings based on product size. Varieties include:

Homestyle Mashed Potatoes : Enjoy the taste of comfort in every bite of this mashed potato side dish, made with the perfect mix of cream and pepper for added flavor.

Broccoli Cheddar Pasta Bake: This new side dish features rotini pasta and broccoli tossed in a real cheddar cheese sauce and topped with breadcrumbs to deliver the homemade taste you love.

Scalloped Potatoes: Made with sliced potatoes smothered in a parmesan cheese sauce and topped with additional parmesan cheese, this side dish is the perfect comfort meal accompaniment.

Garlic Mashed Potatoes: A satisfying addition to any dinner, these mashed potatoes feature a savory garlic flavor with a hint of pepper.

Cheddar Bacon Potatoes: An indulgent side dish featuring diced potatoes mixed in a cheddar cheese sauce, sprinkled with bacon and topped with breadcrumbs for an added crisp.

Southwestern Cheesy Rice & Beans: Featuring a base of Mexican-style rice mixed with beans, dressed in a sour cream and mild chile sauce and topped with cheddar cheese, this side delivers on an appetite for global flavors.

Macaroni & Cheese: Enjoy fan-favorite STOUFFER'S® Macaroni & Cheese, now in a side dish portion size. Featuring freshly made macaroni in creamy, real cheddar cheese sauce, this offering is sure to please.

Vegetable Fried Rice: This version of a takeout staple features rice mixed with carrots, peas, onion and scrambled egg in a garlic soy sauce.

The introduction of STOUFFER'S Sides comes as people seek added convenience with meal prep and have turned to the freezer section with greater frequency. In fact, a recent survey revealed that 62% of Americans polled are purchasing frozen items for dinner – more than any other daypart – and 51% are buying items packaged as a side dish – more than those purchasing entrées.1

"Having delivered the taste of comfort for nearly 100 years, this entrance into the frozen sides category felt like a natural extension," said Nate Hill, Vice President of Marketing, STOUFFER'S & Portfolio Expansion. "We're excited to make it easier and more convenient for people to enjoy a well-rounded plate in just a matter of minutes with our elevated Sides recipes – featuring the delicious flavors our consumers have come to expect."

All varieties of STOUFFER'S Sides will be available at grocery stores and retailers nationwide – including Meijer, Publix and Target – beginning in April for an MSRP of $4.49 (16 oz) and $6.99 (24 oz), prices may vary by retailer.

For more information on STOUFFER'S Sides, visit goodnes.com/stouffers and follow @stouffers on Tik Tok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to learn more.

Nestlé USA

Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company's food and beverage portfolio is in nearly every home in the U.S. and includes some of the most recognizable brands such as Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House as well as category disrupters like Essentia and Sweet Earth. Nestlé USA also boasts the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S. with Nescafé and Starbucks Coffee. As part of Nestlé S.A. in Vevey, Switzerland — Nestlé USA has been named among Fast Company's "Best Workplace for Innovators" for two consecutive years. For more information, visit nestleusa.com.

1 Advantage Solutions, "What's Hot in the Frozen Foods Aisle" report, February 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/STOUFFER’S) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE STOUFFER’S