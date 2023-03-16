GID Achieves the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Waterline Square

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GID, a real estate owner and fiduciary that invests in multiple asset classes, announced today it has earned the WELL Health-Safety Rating for its iconic mixed-use development project, Waterline Square, through the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified certification that evaluates operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement, and emergency preparation that addresses health and safety within the building.

As a community designed with sustainable specifications in mind, Waterline Square already had a strong foundation to implement the health and wellness protocols needed to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating. The community has comprehensive indoor air quality and water filtration systems in place, along with numerous wellness-forward amenities that aided in the certification efforts. With a focus on the interrelations between health, wellness, and sustainability, key changes include the use of eco-friendly certified cleaning products, public cleaning logs in the community's common areas, improved data collection methods and data quality, and the installation of signage to encourage healthy practices like social distancing and masking.

"Waterline Square is one of New York City's most iconic development projects, in part because of the seamless incorporation of sustainable technology and wellness amenities throughout the community," says Phil Carmody, Vice President - Head of ESG at GID. "The community is emblematic of GID's overall commitment to incorporating ESG principles that create value for both residents and investors."

Designed to empower owners and operators to take the necessary steps in order to prioritize the health and safety of their staff, visitors and stakeholders, the WELL Health-Safety Rating can help guide users in preparing their spaces for re-entry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, instilling confidence in those who come through the building as well as the broader community.

GID has long been a champion of sustainability, incorporating smart leasing practices and environmental technology throughout its portfolio. The company's ESG program has been recognized by prestigious industry organizations, including the GRESB Benchmark and Green Lease Leaders.

GID is a leading real estate investment and management firm that operates a diverse portfolio of multifamily, industrial, and mixed-use developments across the United States. With over 60 years of experience across multiple asset classes, GID is an established real estate private equity investor and fiduciary supported by an integrated operating platform that has acquired over 51,000 multifamily units and over 23M square feet of industrial and commercial space. The company also launched a credit platform that aims to provide commercial real estate debt solutions for institutional borrowers.

With corporate offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York City, and San Francisco, GID employs over 1,200 real estate professionals and operates a premier portfolio of existing and under-development properties valued at over $28.76 billion as of December 2022.

