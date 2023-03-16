BioLife Solutions Reports Preliminary and Unaudited 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Record full year revenue of $161.8 million increased 36% over 2021; biopreservation media revenue growth of 45%, validating leading position as a critical cell and gene therapies (CGT) tools and services supplier

Record Q4 2022 revenue of $44.3 million increased 19% over 2021; biopreservation media revenue growth of 35%

Full year adjusted EBITDA of $3.6 million and Q4 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 million

Conference call begins at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today

BOTHELL, Wash., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of class-defining bioproduction products and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) and the broader biopharma markets, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

BioLife Solutions New Logo 2021 (PRNewsfoto/BioLife Solutions, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Mike Rice, Chairman and CEO, commented, "We closed 2022 with another year of strong performance and growth, driven by solid execution across our portfolio. Our success indicators of new customer acquisition, adoption of our cell processing solutions in cell and gene therapy applications, and growth of our storage services platform all point to continued validation of our class-defining bioproduction tools and services as highly preferred in our target markets. For the full year 2022, we gained over 1,300 new customers via our direct sales team and global network of distributors. Our engineering, quality and operations teams continued to focus on supply chain and other optimization initiatives for our freezers and thaw platform and we expect to continue to drive a mix shift to high margin, recurring revenue."

Troy Wichterman, Chief Financial Officer, remarked, "We achieved full year 2022 positive adjusted EBITDA of $3.6 million and ended the year with $64.1 million in cash and short-term investments. As of today, Silicon Valley Bank is operational and fully honoring existing credit facilities. We currently have no additional need for capital."

Operational Highlights

New Customer Acquisition







Platform/Solution Q4 2022 FY2022 Biopreservation Media 15 69 Sexton Cell Processing 5 33 SciSafe® Storage Services 26 99 Thaw 7 35 evo® Cold Chain 12 43 Cryogenic Freezers 13 82 ULT Freezers 139 461 TOTAL 217 822

New distributor indirect customers totaled at least 500 in FY2022, bringing total new customers to over 1,300 for the year.

USA Master File cross references for our cell processing solutions were 27 in Q4 and 80 in FY 2022. Total global clinical applications with our cell processing solutions embedded are now estimated to be over 600, including 12 approved therapies, with 5 additional approvals possible in 2023. Sexton cell processing solutions are now embedded in 3 approved CGT medicines and in over 60 clinical trials.

evo cold chain management shipments of cell and gene therapies totaled 2,241 in Q4 and 7,201 in FY 2022, representing over 200% annual growth over 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

BioLife Solutions is presenting various financial metrics under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and as adjusted (non-GAAP). A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics appears at the end of this news release.

REVENUE

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $44.3 million , an increase of $7.0 million , or 19%, from $37.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. COVID-19 related revenue was approximately 5%, compared with approximately 15% in Q4 2021.





Total revenue for 2022 was $161.8 million , an increase of $42.6 million , or 36%, from $119.2 million for 2021. Organic revenue growth was 38%. COVID-19 related revenue was approximately 8%, compared with approximately 15% in 2021.





GROSS MARGIN

Gross margin (GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 30% compared with 13% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 32% compared with 17% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Gross margin (GAAP) for 2022 was 30% compared with 27% for 2021. Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) for 2022 was 33% compared with 32% for 2021.

The increase in quarterly gross margin and adjusted gross margin was primarily due to decreased warranty expenses compared with 2021.

OPERATING EXPENSE

Operating expense (GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $93.5 million compared with $54.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted operating expense (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $22.1 million compared with $19.2 million for the fourth quarter 2021.

Operating expense (GAAP) for 2022 was $307.3 million compared with $154.3 million for 2021. Adjusted operating expense (non-GAAP) for 2022 was $83.4 million compared with $59.6 million for 2021.

The increase in GAAP operating expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a non-cash impairment charge of $40.5 million related to the acquired intangible assets of Global Cooling, Inc. (Stirling Ultracold). The increase in GAAP operating expense for 2022 was primarily due to non-cash impairment charges of $110.4 million related to the acquired intangible assets of Global Cooling, full period of ownership following the acquisition of Global Cooling on May 3, 2021 , and the acquisition of Sexton Biotechnologies, Inc. on September 1, 2021 , and personnel costs. Adjusted operating expenses (non-GAAP) increased due to the full period of ownership from the acquisition of Global Cooling and the acquisition of Sexton, Inc. In addition, operating expenses increased due to higher accounting costs related to becoming an Accelerated Filer, additional headcount to support our growth, and historical true-up of indirect tax expense.

OPERATING LOSS

Operating loss (GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $49.3 million compared with $17.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted operating loss (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $8.2 million compared with $13.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Operating loss (GAAP) for 2022 was $145.5 million compared with $35.2 million for 2021. Adjusted operating loss (non-GAAP) for 2022 was $29.3 million compared with $21.5 million for 2021.

NET LOSS

Net loss (GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $49.2 million compared with $14.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $8.2 million compared with $12.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net loss (GAAP) for 2022 was $139.8 million compared with $8.9 million for 2021. Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) for 2022 was $29.3 million compared with $15.4 million for 2021.

EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE

Loss per share (GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.15 compared with loss per share of $0.366 for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Loss per share (GAAP) for 2022 was $3.29 and included non-cash intangible impairment charges of $2.60 per share. This is compared with loss per share of $0.233 for 2021.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.7 million compared with negative $5.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for the full year of 2022 was positive $3.6 million compared with $4.1 million for 2021.

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of December 31, 2022 , were $64.1 million .

2023 Revenue Guidance

Mike Rice, Chairman and CEO, further commented, "We fully expect to participate in the forecasted growth of the CGT industry over the next several years. Sustained catalysts that we expect to drive BioLife growth due to a significant increase in the number of manufactured doses include:

Approvals of new cell and gene therapies

Additional approvals of commercial CGT in new geographies

Additional approvals of CGT in new indications

Migration of commercial therapies to first or second-line treatment

An eventual transition to allogeneic therapies

We remain confident that we will achieve our Q4 2024 run rate aspirational financial goals of $250 million in revenue, 50 points of adjusted gross margin and 30 points of adjusted EBITDA."

BioLife Solutions is reaffirming 2023 revenue guidance, which is based on expectations for its existing business.

Total revenue for 2023 is expected to range from $188 million to $202 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 16% to 25%. Excluding COVID-19-related revenue, this range reflects year-over-year growth of 26% to 35%. Approximately 45% of 2023 total revenue is expected in the first half of the year and approximately 55% in the second half of the year, reflecting typical seasonality. Revenue guidance for 2023 does not include any COVID-19-related revenue.

Expectations for 2023 total revenue include the following platform contributions:

Cell processing platform: $89.0 million to $93.0 million , an increase of 30% to 35% over 2022.

Freezers and Thaw Systems platform: $72.5 million to $79.0 million , an increase of 9% to 18% over 2022. Excluding COVID-19-related revenue, year-over-year growth of 13% to 23%.

Storage and Storage Services platform: $26.5 million to $30.0 million , flat to an increase of 13% over 2022. Excluding COVID-19-related revenue, year-over-year growth of 64% to 86%.

Management expects gross margin and adjusted EBITDA expansion in 2023.

Conference Call & Webcast

Management will discuss the Company's financial results, provide a general business update and answer questions during a conference call and live webcast today at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT).

To access the webcast, log onto the Investor Relations page of the BioLife Solutions website at https://www.biolifesolutions.com/earnings. In addition, the conference call will be accessible by dialing toll-free (800) 715-9871 for domestic callers or (646) 307-1963 for international callers. The conference ID number is 3739539. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the call ends and will be archived on https://www.biolifesolutions.com/ for 90 days.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy and broader biopharma markets. Our tools portfolio includes our proprietary CryoStor® and HypoThermosol® biopreservation media for shipping and storage, the ThawSTAR® family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo® cold chain management system, high capacity cryogenic storage freezers, Stirling Ultracold mechanical freezers, SciSafe biologic storage services, and Sexton Biotechnologies cell processing tools. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, www.scisafe.com, www.stirlingultracold.com, or www.sextonbio.com and follow BioLife on Twitter.

Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the expected financial performance of the Company, the Company's ability to implement its business strategy and anticipated business and operations, the expected synergies between the Company and the companies and products that it has acquired, the potential utility of and market for the Company's products and services, including the adoption of the Company's products for new clinical candidates in connection with expected clinical trials, and the Company's ability to cross sell its products and services, guidance for financial results for 2023, 2024 and 2025, including regarding potential revenue growth and changes in product mix of total revenue and gross margin, the Company's anticipated future growth strategy, including the acquisition of synergistic cell and gene therapy manufacturing tools and services or technologies, regulatory approvals and/or commercial manufacturing of our customers' products, and potential customer revenue. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including among other things, unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from our acquisitions, market adoption of the Company's products, the ability of the Company to continue to implement its business strategy, uncertainty regarding third-party market projections, market volatility, competition, litigation, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues, and those other factors described in our risk factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein or to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof, other than as may be required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Measures of Financial Performance:

To supplement our financial statements, which are presented on the basis of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance are included in this release: adjusted gross profit and gross margin, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income/(loss), adjusted net income/(loss), earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), and adjusted EBITDA. A reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted non-GAAP financial measures is included as an attachment to this press release. When analyzing the Company's operating results, investors should not consider non-GAAP measures as substitutes for the comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Media & Investor Relations

At the Company

Troy Wichterman

Chief Financial Officer

(425) 402-1400

twichterman@biolifesolutions.com

Investors

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain

(310) 691-7100

jcain@lhai.com

BIoLife Solutions, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





























Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31, (In thousands, except per share and share data)

2022

2021

2022

2021

























Product revenue

$ 37,796

$ 31,468

$ 136,000

$ 101,913 Service revenue



4,168



3,400



15,308



9,817 Rental revenue



2,295



2,436



10,451



7,426 Total revenue



44,259



37,304



161,759



119,156 Costs and operating expenses:























Cost of product, rental, and service revenue

(exclusive of Intangible asset amortization)



30,287



31,140



107,937



82,108 Research and development



4,164



3,571



14,798



11,821 Sales and marketing



5,987



4,778



21,570



14,006 General and administrative



12,575



10,713



47,670



33,668 Intangible asset amortization



1,457



2,863



9,696



8,202 Acquisition costs



-



20



18



1,636 Change in fair value of contingent consideration



(1,405)



1,790



(4,754)



2,875 Intangible asset impairment charges



40,464



-



110,364



- Total operating expenses



93,529



54,875



307,299



154,316 Operating loss



(49,270)



(17,571)



(145,540)



(35,160)

























Other income (expense), net























Change in fair value of warrant liability



-



-



-



(121) Change in fair value of investments



-



-



697



- Interest expense, net



(438)



(118)



(687)



(485) Other expense



432



299



703



289 Gain on acquisition of Sexton Biotechnologies, Inc.



-



-



-



6,451 Total other (expense) income



(6)



181



713



6,134

























Loss before income tax benefit



(49,276)



(17,390)



(144,827)



(29,026) Income tax benefit



86



2,578



5,022



20,118 Net loss

$ (49,190)

$ (14,812)

$ (139,805)

$ (8,908)

























Net loss attributable to common shareholders























Basic and Diluted

$ (1.15)

$ (0.36)

$ (3.29)

$ (0.23) Diluted

$ (1.15)

$ (0.36)

$ (3.29)

$ (0.23) Weighted average shares used to compute loss

per share attributable to common shareholders:























Basic



42,791,040



41,675,256



42,481,027



38,503,944 Diluted



42,791,040



41,675,256



42,481,027



38,503,944



























BIoLife Solutions, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)





























Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31, (In thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021

























NET LOSS

$ (49,190)

$ (14,812)

$ (139,805)

$ (8,908) Other comprehensive income/(loss)



579



(119)



(397)



(282) COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

$ (48,611)

$ (14,931)

$ (140,202)

$ (9,190)



























BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

















December 31,

December 31, (In thousands)

2022

2021 Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities

$ 64,065

$ 69,870 Working capital



93,870



83,388 Current assets



138,452



126,088 Current liabilities



44,582



42,700 Total assets



450,229



554,285













Long-term obligations



41,459



33,539 Accumulated deficit



(246,915)



(107,109) Total shareholders' equity

$ 364,188

$ 478,046















BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION (Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

















Year Ended



December 31, (In thousands)

2022

2021 Net cash used in operating activities

$ (8,489)

$ (4,593) Net cash used in investing activities



(58,117)



(13,192) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



16,317



(2,778) Effects of currency translation



(108)



(23) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted stock

$ (50,397)

$ (20,586)















BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO NON-GAAP (ADJUSTED) GROSS PROFIT (Unaudited, amounts in thousands)































Three Months Ended

Year Ended





December 31,

December 31,

(In thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021

GAAP GROSS PROFIT

$ 13,329

$ 4,675

$ 48,815

$ 32,491

GAAP GROSS MARGIN



30 %

13 %

30 %

27 %



























ADJUSTMENTS TO GROSS PROFIT:

























Inventory step-up



-



-



251



1,130

Intangible asset amortization



733



1,489



5,007



4,557

ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT

$ 13,972

$ 6,164

$ 54,073

$ 38,178

ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN



32 %

17 %

33 %

32 %





























BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP (ADJUSTED) OPERATING EXPENSES (Unaudited, amounts in thousands)













Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31, (In thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

$ 93,529

$ 54,875

$ 307,299

$ 154,316





























ADJUSTMENTS TO OPERATING EXPENSES:

























Cost of product, rental, and service revenue



(30,287)



(31,140)



(107,937)



(82,108)

Acquisition costs



-



(20)



(18)



(1,636)

Intangible asset amortization



(1,457)



(2,863)



(9,696)



(8,202)

Loss on disposal of assets



(595)



170



(683)



145

Change in fair value of contingent consideration



1,405



(1,790)



4,754



(2,875)

Intangible asset impairment charges



(40,464)



-



(110,364)



-

ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES

$ 22,131

$ 19,232

$ 83,355

$ 59,640































BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP (ADJUSTED) OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited, amounts in thousands)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP OPERATING LOSS

$ (49,270)

$ (17,571)

$ (145,540)

$ (35,160)

























ADJUSTMENTS TO OPERATING LOSS:























Inventory step-up



-



-



251



1,130 Acquisition costs



-



20



18



1,636 Intangible asset amortization



1,457



2,863



9,696



8,202 Loss on disposal of assets



595



(170)



683



(145) Change in fair value of contingent consideration



(1,405)



1,790



(4,754)



2,875 Intangible asset impairment charges



40,464



-



110,364



- ADJUSTED OPERATING LOSS

$ (8,159)

$ (13,068)

$ (29,282)

$ (21,462)



























BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP (ADJUSTED) NET INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited, amounts in thousands)





























Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31, (In thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP NET LOSS

$ (49,190)

$ (14,812)

$ (139,805)

$ (8,908)

























ADJUSTMENTS TO NET LOSS:























Inventory step-up



-



-



251



1,130 Acquisition costs



-



20



18



1,636 Intangible asset amortization



1,457



2,863



9,696



8,202 Loss on disposal of assets



595



(170)



683



(145) Change in fair value of contingent consideration



(1,405)



1,790



(4,754)



2,875 Change in fair value of investments



-



-



(697)



- Change in fair value of warrant liability



-



-



-



(121) Income tax benefit



(86)



(2,578)



(5,022)



(20,118) Intangible asset impairment charges



40,464



-



110,364



- ADJUSTED NET LOSS

$ (8,165)

$ (12,887)

$ (29,266)

$ (15,449)



























BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP (ADJUSTED) EBITDA (Unaudited, amounts in thousands)





























Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31, (In thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP NET INCOME/(LOSS)

$ (49,190)

$ (14,812)

$ (139,805)

$ (8,908)

























ADJUSTMENTS:























Interest expense/(income), net



438



118



687



485 Income tax benefit



(86)



(2,578)



(5,022)



(20,118) Depreciation



1,790



1,790



6,834



4,801 Intangible asset amortization



1,457



2,863



9,696



8,202 EBITDA

$ (45,591)

$ (12,619)

$ (127,610)

$ (15,538)

























OTHER ADJUSTMENTS:























Share-based compensation (non-cash)



7,663



5,082



25,334



13,973 Inventory step-up



-



-



251



1,130 Acquisition costs



-



20



18



1,636 Loss on disposal of assets



595



(170)



683



(145) Change in fair value of contingent consideration



(1,405)



1,790



(4,754)



2,875 Change in fair value of investments



-



-



(697)



- Change in fair value of warrant liability



-



-



-



121 Intangible asset impairment charges



40,464



-



110,364



- ADJUSTED EBITDA

$ 1,726

$ (5,897)

$ 3,589

$ 4,052



























View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BioLife Solutions, Inc.