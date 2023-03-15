The Jensen Project Takes to the Skies To Raise Awareness of Sex Trafficking in the US; Fights Back with $2 Million Grant Program

The nonprofit sheds light on grooming by writing private messages like "You Could Be a Model" used to lure people into sex trafficking across the Dallas skyline

DALLAS, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jensen Project, a lead funding organization in the anti-human trafficking field for years, has taken their efforts to new heights by flying a series of cryptic messages above the skies of Dallas that illustrate how traffickers use popular social media platforms to groom and exploit their victims.

Led by sexual assault survivor and philanthropist Janet Jensen, The Jensen Project researched grooming techniques that traffickers use behind closed chats on social media and is now exposing the messages for the world to see.

"We must confront the horrific reality we face: sex trafficking is happening in cities and states across the U.S.," said Janet Jensen, Founder and CEO of The Jensen Project. "The sky trafficking campaign shines a light on how sex traffickers groom and trap victims. It can happen to anyone – and that is why The Jensen Project continues to support organizations doing the work on the ground to care for survivors after they escape 'the life' of sex trafficking. In 2023, we have committed up to $2 million to organizations who serve survivors. We invite you to help and donate, if you can."

Sex trafficking is on the rise globally and it's happening in our own backyards. According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, Texas has the second highest number of reported human trafficking cases in the United States, and Dallas is one of the top 10 cities for sex trafficking in the country. And it's happening in every community .

A large contributor to this escalation is immediate, frictionless connection enabled by digital platforms, which provide active spaces for traffickers to engage victims. Since 2000, 55 percent of luring has taken place on the online platforms Americans use every day . In 2020, recruitment on digital platforms increased an average of 120 percent across two popular social media channels . The only way to combat the predators is to stay one step ahead.

The Jensen Project exists to aid in the fight against sexual violence and sex trafficking by raising awareness and providing important funding to organizations with the same mission. Through The Jensen Project's GrantTank program, $2 million will be awarded to organizations across the country. Funding recipients will be announced this July.

If you or someone you know has been approached by someone you think might be a trafficker, are currently being trafficked, or are a survivor of sex trafficking, visit The National Human Trafficking Hotline for resources that can help you at http://humantraffickinghotline.org , 1 (888) 373-7888, SMS Text: 233733 (Text "HELP" or "INFO"). Additional resources are also available at the National Center on Sexual Exploitation at https://endsexualexploitation.org/ .

About Janet Jensen and The Jensen Project

Started in 2017 by Janet Jensen, a survivor of domestic and sexual violence herself, the organization to date has granted more than $10M in necessary funds that aid in the healing, education, and support of survivors. The Jensen Project also supports a number of organizations through grants, professional resources, and collaboration. Visit https://www.thejensenproject.org to learn more.

