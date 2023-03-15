Fairmont Mayakoba Offers a 30% Discount for its 17th Anniversary and Brings Guests an Extensive Renovation

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico , March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a multi-million-dollar renovation, Fairmont Mayakoba is thrilled to unveil its extraordinary new facilities. The project included a complete renovation of all guest rooms, casitas, and suites, and an overhaul of all restaurants & bars, the resort's three beach pools, main pool, reception area, and lobby. For the young ones, the existing kids club received a full makeover, and a new second kids club was added. Plus, the resort also unveiled two exciting new dining outlets in the main resort area and an exclusive new beach club featuring five new dining outlets surrounded by three spectacular new pools.

The crown jewel of the renewal project is Maykana, the resort's breathtaking new beach club, which brings guests an elevated oceanfront experience set in a contemporary atmosphere with sweeping ocean views of the Caribbean. "May" (from the Mayan culture) represents the resort's desire to surround guests with Mayan history and culture through the five elements of nature integrated into the beach club: air, water, fire, earth, and aether. "Kana" (basket in the Mayan language) represents the basket that ties these elements together. Through Maykana, Fairmont has created a "welcome basket" representing a home away from home.

Maykana's grand terraces, private luxury cabanas, sunken fire pits, and seaside pools bring a sophisticated flair for relaxation and resort dining. The beach club's new food and beverage outlets include Mediterranean influenced Brisas, which brings the element of air to Maykana on a relaxing terrace overlooking the beauty of the Mexican Caribbean. Surrounded by private poolside cabanas, Aqua brings the element of water and specializes in Latin-influenced cocktails. Fuego brings the element of fire to Maykana and is a Tulum-inspired ancestral grill that captures an energetic yet bohemian feel. Gaia, Maykana's signature restaurant, brings the element of the earth to the beach club featuring a variety of fresh, local seafood from Mexico and all over the world. Finally, Cielo brings the element of aether to Maykana and is the beach club's adults-only, upbeat lounge with the best Mayan sunset views. Each unique new venue at Maykana offers a superb culinary experience.

Meanwhile, the main resort area now presents two exciting culinary offers. La Laguna with a creative concept of Mexican cuisine. Here, talented chefs combine traditional and contemporary techniques, which is also reflected in the design of this restaurant. Stunning art, colorful fabrics, and a magnificent bar, La Cantina – inspired by Mexican culture, will surround guests with an open kitchen concept, an al fresco terrace, a lively lounge, a private pavilion, and over-the-water decks overlooking the Mayakoba water canals where guests enjoy authentic recipes bursting with flavor and craft cocktails. La Laguna will be open for breakfast and dinner and is located in the heart of the resort.

Bassano, a stylish Italian eatery, brings an element of comfort to Mayakoba. This restaurant focuses on the simplest of ingredients - egg, flour, and water - while delivering rich flavor in every dish. The restaurant's standout menu includes homemade pizzas, signature bucatini cacio e pepe, and exquisite wines. Complete with a beautifully designed outdoor pizza bar and oven, Bassano is a true standout on the property, with an ingredient-driven menu that keeps guests coming back for more. Bassano opens for lunch and dinner and is located next to La Laguna restaurant.

The continued renovation will include a transformed Fairmont Spa, beauty salon, fitness center, and revived meeting and convention spaces. The new salon will become the largest one in Mayakoba. The spa will feature all-new furniture, a brand-new front desk, state-of-the-art massage beds, and a botanical garden that will allow guests to choose their own herbs for their treatments while learning about the benefits to their bodies. In addition, the fitness center will feature all new equipment by Technogym, including rowing machines and infinite staircases. At the same time, the Serenity Room will include a juice bar, lounge, and networking areas for guests to destress. Finally, the transformed meeting and convention spaces will provide a brand-new look and feel featuring local woods and sophisticated lighting.

This year marks Fairmont Mayakoba's 17th anniversary, and to celebrate, the resort is offering 30% off for stays from May to December 2023, when booking before March 31, 2023. The Anniversary Offer includes an upgrade at the time of booking based on availability, an on-property bird-watching boat tour, use of bicycles to explore Mayakoba, guided catamaran tours including the use of kayaks, and more. To learn more about Fairmont Mayakoba or to book your Anniversary Offer, visit https://www.fairmont.com/reservations/check-availability/?hc=MYK&pc=PANN

About Fairmont Mayakoba, Riviera Maya

Nestled in the heart of the Riviera Maya, Mexico, the 401-room Fairmont Mayakoba is a AAA Five Diamond resort set on 45 acres, within a private luxury community. Surrounded by a lush mangrove forest intersected by water canals, the property offers over 46,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor meeting space, an energizing Willow Stream Spa featuring 20 treatment rooms, and El Camaleón Golf Course, host to the only official PGA TOUR event in Mexico. A dedication to a green philosophy has earned Fairmont Mayakoba the Preferred by Nature verification among other eco-accolades. For reservations contact your Travel Agent or Meeting Planner, call 1 (800) 540 6088 or email myk.reservations@fairmont.com , or visit fairmont.com/Mayakoba or follow Fairmont Mayakoba on Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin, and Instagram.

About Accor

Accor is a world leading hospitality group consisting of 5,300 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse and fully-integrated hospitality ecosystems encompassing more than 40 luxury, premium, midscale and economy hotel brands, entertainment and nightlife venues, restaurants and bars, branded private residences, shared accommodation properties, concierge services, co-working spaces and more. Accor's unmatched position in lifestyle hospitality – one of the fastest growing categories in the industry – is led by Ennismore, a joint venture, which Accor holds a majority shareholding. Ennismore is a creative hospitality company with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Accor boasts an unrivalled portfolio of distinctive brands and more than 230,000 team members worldwide. Members benefit from the company's comprehensive loyalty program – ALL – Accor Live Limitless - a daily lifestyle companion that provides access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. Through its global sustainability commitments (such as achieving Net Zero Carbon emissions by 2050, global elimination of single use plastics in its hotels' guest experience, etc.), Accor Solidarity, RiiSE and ALL Heartist Fund initiatives, the Group is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information visit group.accor.com, or follow Accor on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

For more information contact:

Fairmont Mayakoba

Cindy Diaz | PR Manager

Cindy.Diaz@Fairmont.com

