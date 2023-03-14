ivWatch Awarded Sole Source Agreement with the KIINDO Pediatric Collaborative for its Innovative Patient Safety Solution

Premier Inc.'s Pediatric Performance Group known as KIINDO Aims to Adopt Innovative Technologies and Provide Direct Access to Top Children's Hospitals

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ivWatch, LLC, a leader in IV safety and inventor of the first and only continuous IV infiltration detection technology, has been awarded a sole source group purchasing agreement with Premier, Inc. through its KIINDO pediatric performance group and collaborative. The new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for ivWatch patient safety solutions. The new multi-year agreement connects ivWatch directly with top children's hospitals so the facilities can easily implement IV patient monitoring systems to help improve patient outcomes.

ivWatch awarded a sole source, multi-year group purchasing agreement with Premier's Pediatric Performance Group, KIINDO.

Premier, a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company established KIINDO, a cohort of children's hospitals that seek to collaborate with innovative companies that manufacture technologies designed to help advance pediatric hospital safety. Additionally, the KIINDO performance group fosters clinical collaboration across the network of hospitals to ensure the best products and best practices are accessible to their facilities.

"We are excited about the agreement and collaboration through KIINDO, Premier's performance group focused on providing pediatric solutions to their network of leading children's hospitals," said Chris Pridgen, Vice President of North American Sales, ivWatch. "Together, we are motivated to enhance patient care, transform IV safety, and deploy our technology at scale in a population that is prone to higher risk for infiltration injury."

This new sole source agreement is effective immediately and can be activated through the KIINDO contract under the Patient Safety category, contract KI-NS-1472.

ivWatch has decades of research and development, over 60 global patents, and continues to be the only IV infiltration detection technology available on the market. To learn more about ivWatch technology visit: https://www.ivwatch.com/tech-overview/ or to request a demo please visit: https://www.ivwatch.com/contact-us/.

Premier, Inc. is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 250,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About ivWatch, LLC

ivWatch, LLC is a biosensor technology company focused on improving patient safety and the effectiveness of intravenous therapy. Our dedicated and passionate team is pioneering the use of optical sensors to detect adverse IV events early to minimize the risk of injury caused by infiltrations and extravasations. By using this technology, clinicians can leverage continuous monitoring to help identify infiltrations as early as possible. Our innovative IV monitoring solutions are backed by decades of clinical research and device development. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @ivWatch, Facebook @ivWatchLLC, Instagram @ivWatchLLC and LinkedIn @ivWatch-LLC, or visit www.ivWatch.com.

