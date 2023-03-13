Termites Find a Vacation Home in South Beach: Miami Moves into the #1 Spot on Orkin's Top Termite Cities List

Consider these tips at the start of 2023 homebuying season

ATLANTA, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami ranks #1 on Orkin's Top 50 Termite Cities List, overtaking Los Angeles which ranks #2 on the list this year. Tampa and Washington, D.C. rank third and fourth, respectively, with Raleigh rounding out the Top 5.

On the heels of Termite Awareness Week (March 5-11), which serves as a reminder to just how damaging these pests can be, people seeking to buy or sell a home should consider termites a top point of inspection. Termites never sleep, leaving ample time to create extensive property damage to homes.

The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most termite treatments from February 1, 2022 – January 31, 2023. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.

1. Miami (+1) 26. Charleston, SC (+15) 2. Los Angeles (-1) 27. Myrtle Beach (+7) 3. Tampa 28. Charleston-Huntington, WV (+7) 4. Washington, D.C. (+1) 29. Cincinnati 5. Raleigh (+1) 30. Knoxville (-4) 6. Atlanta (-2) 31. St. Louis (+6) 7. Norfolk (+2) 32. Pittsburgh 8. San Francisco (+2) 33. Augusta (+3) 9. New York (+3) 34. Columbia, SC (-6) 10. Orlando (-3) 35. Memphis (+12) 11. San Diego 36. Greensboro (+6) 12. Richmond (+1) 13. Chicago (+10) 14. New Orleans (+3) 37. Kansas City (-7) 38. Jacksonville (+2) 39. Champaign, IL (+15) 15. West Palm Beach (-7) 16. Philadelphia (+2) 17. Baltimore (+4) 18. Charlotte (-2) 19. Dallas (-5) 20. Greenville, SC 21. Nashville (-6) 22. Phoenix (-3) 23. Houston (-1) 24. Indianapolis (+1) 25. Detroit (+6) 40. Savannah (-13) 41. San Antonio (+2) 42. Baton Rouge (+10) 43. Mobile, AL (+6) 44. Greenville, NC (+4) 45. South Bend (+35) 46. Tulsa (-7) 47. Austin (-3) 48. Paducah, KY (+7) 49. Ft. Myers (-16) 50. Chattanooga (-4)





Termites are often called the "silent destroyers" because they may be secretly hiding and thriving in your house. All termites consume cellulose-based plant materials that, unfortunately, every home can provide regardless of their construction type. These pests cost Americans more than $5 billion in damage each year, and most insurance plans don't cover the damage from termites.

"Termites feed primarily on wood and can compromise the strength and safety of an infested structure," said Glen Ramsey, Orkin's director of technical services. "A customized treatment plan tailored for your situation and ongoing prevention are the best bets for every homeowner. These pests are a threat to your household and beyond, so it's critical to detect and treat them as early as possible. Anyone who suspects a termite infestation should contact a pest management professional immediately."

There are over 2,000 different species of termites with over 40 species in the United States alone. Although they have distinct characteristics, most look similar. They typically measure between 1/4 and 1/2 of an inch long and have soft bodies with straight antennae. Colors range from white to light brown with worker termites often appearing lighter and swarming termites darker.

Because of the structural threats that termites pose, it's important for homeowners to know how to identify signs of termites in order to take a proactive approach in eliminating them from their homes. A few common signs of a termite infestation include:

A temporary swarm of winged insects in your home or from the soil around your home

Any cracked or bubbling paint or frass (termite droppings)

Wood that sounds hollow when tapped

Mud tubes on exterior walls, wooden beams or in crawl spaces

Discarded wings from swarmers

Property owners can get termites from:

Wooden structures, such as porches and decks, in direct contact with the ground

Stacks of firewood that lean against the house

Damp soil near foundations from leaking faucets, gutters or downspouts

Trees and shrubs near the house

Above-ground locations in the house that remain damp enough to support termites without them needing to return to the moist conditions found in the soil

Proactive tips to help prevent termites that Orkin recommends for homeowners:

Check water drainage sites to ensure they remain cleared and effective.

Monitor the collection of moisture by fixing pipes, gutters, downspouts, A/C units and other fixtures susceptible to leaking.

Caulk around utility lines or pipes.

Get rid of rotting wood and debris near the home.

Place screens on outside vents.

Check wooden structures for damage.

Using the tips above, homes across the nation can be better equipped to combat termite infestation. Each circumstance is different, so be sure to contact an Orkin Pro for a free termite inspection. Our expertly trained exterminators can assess your situation, implement a sound termite treatment plan that is designed just for your home and monitor for improvements over time. For more information about termite prevention, visit Orkin.com.

