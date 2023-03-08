MFour Expands SaaS Product, MFour Studio, With Journeys Marketplace, Democratizing Data Accessibility

Small and medium-sized businesses now have affordable, instant access to 650mm+ rolling quarterly behavior events through its vertically integrated platform.

IRVINE Calif., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MFour , the leading mobile research company, today announced a new product available on their SaaS platform, MFour Studio. Journeys Marketplace unlocks consumer insights with the ability to access all of MFour's app, web, and location data at an affordable monthly cost. This service provides users with 650mm+ rolling quarterly events they can instantly analyze without the need for a team of data scientists.

With the first of its kind, Journeys Marketplace, users gain an omnichannel understanding of specific events and trended consumer behavior, including app usage, web browsing history, and location visitation. The platform offers out-of-the-box visuals, as well as the ability to create custom visualizations and seamlessly view event-level data that can be easily filtered and exported on demand.

By utilizing Journeys Marketplace, users can eliminate data "blindspots" and explore consumer preferences to create more effective, targeted campaigns and maximize return on investment. The data also informs product development, inventory strategies, marketing initiatives, and much more, keeping users ahead of the competition.

"We are leveling the playing field for small businesses. Tearing down data sciences' walled garden of data means every business now has access to ethically gathered consumer behaviors," said Chris St. Hilaire, Founder & CEO of MFour.

