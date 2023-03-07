NORTH AMERICA'S SECOND PEPPA PIG THEME PARK TO OPEN IN NORTH TEXAS IN 2024

Merlin Entertainments Brings Partnership with Hasbro to Life Again

to Create a Playful Place Perfect for a First Theme Park Experience

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting in 2024, families will be able to enter the playful world of Peppa Pig for an unforgettable day of adventure at North America's second Peppa Pig Theme Park set to open in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Designed to be the ultimate theme park experience for little ones, this all-new standalone theme park located in North Richland Hills will feature multiple rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes and shows, all based on instantly recognizable locations from the globally popular brand. Families will meet Peppa and her friends as they snort, giggle and play to build their first theme park memories together.

Merlin Entertainments, a global leader in location-based entertainment with brands including LEGOLAND, Madame Tussauds and SEA LIFE® Aquariums, has a licensing agreement with global branded entertainment leader Hasbro, owner of the Peppa Pig brand, to build and operate Peppa Pig attractions, targeted at the preschool market, as part of its broader strategy to engage in partnerships with some of the world's most popular brands.

"Merlin's platform and reach continues to grow in the U.S. as we build on the success of the world's first standalone Peppa Pig Theme Park in Florida. Given the incredible success of our LEGOLAND® Discovery Center and SEA LIFE Aquarium in Grapevine, TX, the North Richland Hills community was a natural next step in our expansion and rollout," said Chief Executive Officer of Merlin Entertainments Scott O'Neil. "Merlin is the definitive partner of choice for brands engaging children, holding the research, care, experience and interest in bringing iconic brands to life through location-based attractions. Thank you to our friends at Hasbro for partnering with us to bring the playful world of Peppa Pig to this vibrant community."

"The success of the Peppa Pig Theme Park has been phenomenal, and we are excited to embark on the journey again with our friends at Merlin to bring another park to the city of North Richland Hills, TX," said Matt Proulx, Vice President Location Based Entertainment at Hasbro. "Adding another Peppa Pig Theme Park for fans to experience continues our Blueprint 2.0 strategy of offering more meaningful ways for families to engage with our brands. We cannot wait for more guests to create lifelong memories with Peppa and her friends."

"North Richland Hills is known for its family-friendly amenities and activities and we could not be more thrilled to add Peppa Pig Theme Park to the mix. This will be a great addition to our community," said North Richland Hills Mayor Oscar Trevino. "Conveniently located next door to NRH 2 O Family Water Park, Peppa Pig Theme Park will bring more energy to an area already known as a destination for family fun. I'm certain it will provide unforgettable entertainment that keeps families coming back again and again."

Fans and parents of future "little piggies" can be among the first to hear new details and get a sneak peek at all the new park will have to offer by signing up for the Peppa Pig Theme Park emails at https://www.peppapigthemepark.com/dallas-ft-worth/.

Oink, oink!

About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments is a global leader in location-based, family entertainment. As Europe's number one and the world's second-largest visitor attraction operator, Merlin operates more than 140 attractions, 23 hotels and 6 holiday villages in 25 countries spanning four continents. Merlin's purpose is to deliver memorable experiences to its millions of guests around the world, through its iconic brands and multiple attraction formats, and the commitment and passion of its employees.

See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information and follow on Twitter @MerlinEntsNews.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a global branded entertainment leader whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through gaming, consumer products and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit www.corporate.hasbro.com.

