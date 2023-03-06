Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits selects FORM Image Recognition software for field sales execution and market intelligence

QUINCY, Mass., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FORM , the parent company of GoSpotCheck, announced today that the world's preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer's), selected FORM as its exclusive image recognition software partner in all markets they serve. The beverage industry innovator made its selection after an extensive evaluation of global image recognition (IR) solutions. FORM strategically acquired GoSpotCheck and ShelfWise to build the top-performing image recognition solution in the industry, which over 15,000 Southern Glazer's field sales team members will use to derive real-time product insights for its suppliers, leadership teams, and commercial organization.

Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits selects FORM as its sole provider of image recognition AI technology.

Southern Glazer's off-premise field teams will use FORM to evaluate positioning and pricing for wine and spirits products in coolers, cold vaults, shelves, end caps, and floor displays in applicable accounts, while on-premise teams will use the app to collect data about product placement on back bars, wine, and cocktail menus. As field teams take photos of products and menus on mobile devices, FORM computer vision AI detects, recognizes, and analyzes data from the photos to provide market intelligence in near real-time. Fully integrated into Southern Glazer's Proof® Sales CRM application, the Company's field teams can then use the app's market intelligence to take immediate action to improve product positioning in retail stores, restaurants, and bars.

As the industry's technology leader, Southern Glazer's will use FORM's new image recognition software to automate its data collection process and enable its field teams to spend more time building relationships with customers while delivering accurate, same-day intelligence about products and prices. FORM's image recognition software provides field-focused ease of use, speed, and accuracy in analyzing tens of thousands of the distributor's SKUs, along with FORM's demonstrated commitment to rapid innovation and customer success.

"Our customers are looking for a complete solution to manage execution and optimize their market position as they capture, analyze, and act on data from their field teams," explains FORM CEO Ali Moosani. "With integration, FORM's image recognition solution can unite execution data with other analytics to allow customers to make strategic business decisions that give them an incredible competitive advantage."

"We're thrilled to expand our partnership with Southern Glazer's as the industry innovator in wine and spirits distribution, and to fuel its growth engine," says FORM's CRO, Ryan Lucas. "Our shared values in customer centricity, integrity, innovation, and accountability are the foundation of our technology and business partnership and core to how we drive business impact and transformation together."

About FORM

FORM powers the world's 2 billion mobile workers as they change companies and industries for good, with mobile technology that improves execution from the frontline. FORM's digital assistant for teams guides daily tasks, accelerates data collection, and provides leaders with real-time intelligence to drive the right action, everywhere. FORM's mobile task management software is supercharged with image recognition AI, photo reporting, and analytics and is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and customers around the world to deliver top and bottom-line impact through better execution. FORM has been named a Top 5 App for Store Associate Technology by Forbes and a Top App for Retail in Forrester's Now Tech Report, received over 60 G2 user awards and a 4.8-star rating on Gartner's Capterra, was named a Top 100 Most Transparent Tech Company by The Org, and offers 4-week trials for teams of 20 or more. To learn more, visit www.FORM.com.

