"Hanni and the Wild Woods" Premieres Saturday, April 1 on Discovery Family Channel; Next Day on Discovery Familia

Brand-new animated series inspires children to go outside and enjoy nature, have fun with it and appreciate its beauty

MIAMI, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Family Channel (DFC) announced today "Hanni and the Wild Woods" will officially bloom onto television screens on Saturday, April 1. The first four episodes will premiere back-to-back starting at 7:30 a.m. on Discovery Family Channel. They will premiere in Spanish on Discovery Familia on Sunday, April 2, beginning at 10 a.m. The premiere episode, called "First Flowers!," ushers in spring, and while there's plenty to celebrate, Hanni and the Forest Friends find a mischievous duo that turn their day into an adventure.

From Korean creator Minah Eom and TOBEIT Global Corp., the mission of "Hanni and the Wild Woods" is to give preschoolers a greater appreciation and understanding of the importance of nature. They'll follow along as "The Forest Friends" motivate them to enjoy nature while teaching young viewers to care for and preserve the world around them.

"As a mother who is constantly inspired by my two daughters, it was important for me to create a show that inspires children to go outside and enjoy nature," said Minah Eom, Creator, "Hanni and the Wild Woods." "By showing them its inherent beauty, I hope to plant within them at a young age a desire and a sense of duty to protect our planet."

"We are excited to bring our viewers on a journey along with Hanni and the Forest Friends through the wonderful world we live in," said Corenna Smith, Director of Content and Marketing, Discovery Family Channel. "Introducing younger audiences and their parents to Hanni provides them with a way to share their love and respect for Mother Nature through these thoughtfully and beautifully produced stories."

Following premiere weekend, new episodes will debut on Saturdays at 8:00 a.m. on DFC and at 10:00 a.m. on Discovery Familia.

About Discovery Family Channel

Discovery Family is a leader in co-viewed kid's networks among kids 2-11 watching with an adult 18-49 in Total Day and Prime in the United States and is available in more than 33 million U.S. homes. Discovery Family is a leading entertainment destination for the entire family to enjoy together with an inspirational mix of the highest quality animated content for preschool and elementary aged children during the day and family-friendly baking and lifestyle content in prime. For more information, visit us on Facebook and Instagram .

About Discovery Familia

Discovery Familia is a Spanish-language network dedicated to Hispanic women and the things that matter in their lives. During the day, the Discovery Kids block offers entertaining programming for children, and in the evening, it celebrates the differences in how we live while focusing on the things that unite us with programming genres that include modern families, relationships, health and entrepreneurship. Discovery Familia also reaches audiences across screens on the Discovery Familia GO app ( Android , iOS ; Roku and Fire TV ). For more information, please follow Facebook @discoveryfamilia and Instagram @ discovery.familia .

About TOBEIT Global Corp.

TOBEIT Global Corp. is a U.S. company led by Minah Eom and Young Hwa Kim. With more than 20 years of experience creating high-quality children edutainment content. With a strong focus on originality, high educational values, and entertainment.

