Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ALHAMBRA, Calif., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), a leading physician-centric, technology-powered healthcare company focused on enabling providers in the successful delivery of value-based care, today announced that leadership is presenting at the following investor conferences.

Jefferies Value-Based Healthcare Summit

Date: Monday, March 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET

Venue: W South Beach, Miami Beach

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 11:35 a.m. PT/2:35 p.m. ET

Venue: Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami Beach

Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference (Virtual)

Date: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 12:20 p.m. PT/3:20 p.m. ET

Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings at these events. Those interested in attending any of these conferences should reach out to their respective representatives. The Company's presentation at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference will be made available via live webcast and in archive following the conclusion of the event at the "Events" page of the Company's website: https://www.apollomed.net/news-media/events.

About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, ApolloMed operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, ApolloMed's subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), and entities participating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Innovation Center (CMMI) innovation models. For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net.

