Unifeye Vision Partners Expands within Central Coast

DALLAS, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unifeye Vision Partners ("UVP"), a leading network of comprehensive eye care providers, today announced the completion of a strategic partnership with Premier Surgery Center, located at 816 E. Enos Drive, Suite B, in Santa Maria, California. This represents UVP's fifth ambulatory surgery center (ASC) in the state of California and the 17th member of the growing UVP community.

Founded in 2007 by physician partners from Pacific Eye Surgeons, Shepard Eye Center, California Retinal Consultants, ADV Vision, and Central Coast Retinal, the ASC serves patients in the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, along the Central Coast. Together, the thirteen physicians and their team at the ASC provide the latest in technology and surgical treatment for ophthalmology, otorhinolaryngology (ENT), and retinal patients.

"Having joined the UVP team as medical director and founder of Pacific Eye Surgeons in August 2021," said Ahmad Amir, M.D., "I am very excited to now further our partnership with UVP by adding our ASC to their growing community of leading eye care providers."

"We are very excited to partner with Unifeye Vision Partners," said Rami Zarnegar, M.D., one of the surgeons and owners of Premier Surgery Center. "This collaboration will allow us to continue providing state-of-the-art surgical ophthalmic care to the community at large."

"Gaining this partnership from the trust and referral of one of our own internal practice partners is the best testament we can offer to the quality services we offer and the commitment we extend to all the eye care practices who join our team," said Martin Rash, CEO of Unifeye Vision Partners.

About Unifeye Vision Partners

Unifeye Vision Partners was formed to partner with leading eye care providers in targeted markets throughout the United States. The company provides management and support services to ophthalmology and optometry practices, as well as single-specialty eye surgery centers. UVP now extends its operations to a network of 117 providers, 42 clinic locations, and 11 ambulatory surgery centers. For additional information on UVP, visit the Company's website at www.uvpeye.com.

About Waud Capital Partners

Waud Capital Partners is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $3.6 billion since its founding in 1993. The firm partners with exceptional management teams to build market-leading companies within two industries: healthcare services and business and technology services. Since its founding, Waud Capital has successfully completed more than 400 investments, including platform companies and follow-on opportunities. For additional information on Waud Capital, visit the firm's website at www.waudcapital.com.

