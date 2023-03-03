SimplyProtein® Expands to National Distribution with Costco Clubs

Fan-favorite Costco-exclusive SimplyProtein® Crispy Bars are now available across the U.S.

TORONTO, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - SimplyProtein, a leading plant-based snack brand made with deliciously simple, high-quality ingredients, was thrilled to announce that it will be expanding its presence in the United States with national distribution in Costco Clubs and will also be featured in new multi-vendor mailers available exclusively at Costco. The brand is excited to break through in a highly competitive bar category, which is a testament to the quality and taste appeal of its products to consumers.

Founded in 2004, SimplyProtein established itself in the protein bar category, becoming known to consumers as a deliciously unique bar they could go to when looking for a snack, made with quality ingredients that had substantial protein, without all of the sugar. Since its re-brand and reformulation in July 2021, SimplyProtein has focussed its efforts and innovation solely on plant-based bars and snacks and has quickly become a key player in this highly competitive category. SimplyProtein's full lineup includes bars, cookies and bites that are all plant-based, high in protein and sugar conscious, making them suitable for a wide range of dietary preferences and lifestyles.

Achieving this level of distribution in Costco Clubs in such a short amount of time is a rare accomplishment that few other brands in the category have been able to attain. This incredible accomplishment has been possible through SimplyProtein's commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality snacks that satisfy both nutrition and taste needs and appeal to a variety of consumers.

The brand's Crispy Bars, available in an exclusive 15 bar variety pack at Costco, feature the decadent and satisfying flavors in Peanut Butter Chocolate, Lemon Coconut and Dark Chocolate Sea Salt, have quickly become a fan-favorite. With 15g of protein and 1g of sugar per bar, the Crispy Bars are naturally flavored and light & crispy in texture.

"At SimplyProtein, we pride ourselves on using simple and quality ingredients to produce snacks that meet the demand for plant-based options that deliver on the right amount of protein. It's a huge step for a brand of our size to have this type of reception from such a large retailer," said Michael Lines, Chief Executive Officer. "SimplyProtein has carved out a footprint in the plant-based protein snacking space by continually innovating and providing consumers quality snacks from a nutrition and taste perspective. As we continue to see growing demand for plant-based protein products across the country, we are committed to providing our consumers with high-quality products at a great value."

The brand's national expansion in Costco is part of its long-term growth strategy, which includes a focus on product innovation, consumer engagement, and increased market share. This significant increase in national distribution is a testament to the brand's continued success and increasing popularity, solidifying the brand as a leader in the plant-based snacking industry. Look out for the new SimplyProtein variety pack in Costco's multi-vendor mailers from March 8th – April 2nd, 2023.

SimplyProtein is also excited to announce that future innovations are coming from the brand, with new flavors and products in development. Stay tuned for more information on these upcoming releases.

About SimplyProtein®

The SimplyProtein team believes the path to wellness is individual. Our passion is creating a wide range of snacks with plant-based energy, providing the fuel for individuals to live life on their own terms. The SimplyProtein brand got its start in 2002 in health food stores throughout Toronto, Canada and is now owned and operated by Wellness Natural Inc. and available throughout North America. All SimplyProtein products are gluten-free and Non-GMO Project Verified. To learn more, visit simplyprotein.com, @SimplyProtein on Instagram and @SimplyProtein on Facebook.

