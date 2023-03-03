Plant de Terra Launches REMSleep Gummies

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant de Terra, a leading provider of premium CBD products, announces the launch of their latest innovation - REMSleep Cubes. These delicious, all-natural gummies are infused with premium whole-plant CBD and are meticulously formulated to help you get a better night's sleep.

"At Plant de Terra, we're always looking for new ways to help our customers achieve their wellness goals," said Co-Founder, Peter Wischmann. "Sleep is such an important part of overall health and wellness, and we're thrilled to offer a natural, and effective solution. Our Sleep Cubes are made with the same commitment to quality and purity as all of our products, and we're confident they'll be a game-changer for our customers."

Each jar of REMSleep Cubes contains 30 gummies, each with 45mg of whole-plant hemp CBD, as well as other natural ingredients like chamomile to promote relaxation and improve sleep quality. As with all Plant de Terra products, REMSleep Cubes are rigorously tested for purity and potency, ensuring that customers receive only the highest-quality CBD products.

Full Product details include:

REMSleep Cubes $90 - Our advanced Sleep Cube formulation with more of our sleep promoting ingredients for even stronger rest and recovery. Non-habit forming, melatonin free REM Cubes help you get more out of your sleep routine without *next-day grogginess. Stay asleep longer, fall asleep faster. Seize the Night and Day with the new REM cubes.

Plant de Terra's REMSleep Cubes are now available for purchase at www.plantdeterra.com and through select retailers. Sleep Cubes can help you get the restorative sleep your body needs to function at its best.

About Plant de Terra:

Founded in 2019, Plant de Terra is a trusted provider of premium CBD products designed to improve balance, sleep, and athletic recovery. With a commitment to purity, potency, and transparency, we offer a range of CBD products, including tinctures, gummies, and topicals, all made from the finest, sustainably sourced ingredients. At Plant de Terra, we believe that natural wellness solutions can make a real difference in people's lives, and we're dedicated to making those solutions accessible and effective for everyone.

