GNC grows gaming assortment with two new "FAZE POP™" flavor products coming March 2

PITTSBURGH, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GNC and GHOST® are no strangers to coming up with epic collabs that disrupt the category and get consumers hyped for new products. Now, together with FaZe Clan , the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and internet culture, the three brands are helping GNC's gaming product category to boom with the launch of two new products in a unique GHOST® x FAZE CLAN™ "FAZE POP™" flavor. "FAZE POP™" is available in both GHOST® GAMER and GHOST® ENERGY product lines. Introducing new ways to fuel gaming, these products have a combination of brain-boosting nootropics, natural energy, epic flavors, and a stacked, transparent formula – now available in both powder and ready-to-drink formats.

GHOST® and FaZe Clan™ Team Up to Help GNC Expand Its Gaming Products Portfolio (PRNewswire)

"Gamers are athletes that need wellness, energy, and hydration support to power through marathon sessions without jeopardizing playing time and results," said Kevin Maloberti, VP, Merchandising, GNC. "As we broaden our gaming assortment, we want to propel both GNC and GHOST® forward as top choices for consumers and are excited to get in front of the FaZe gaming community with the latest products from our brands."

After launching nearly half a dozen new products with GNC in the last year, GHOST® is jumpstarting 2023 with the launch of the two GHOST® x FAZE CLAN™ "FAZE POP™" offerings.

"As longtime fans of FaZe and GNC this new product collab is something we're pumped about," said Dan Lourenco, Co-founder and CEO, GHOST®. "Summer will be here before we know it and the 'FAZE POP™' flavor in these products is a great way to get ready."

This collab is also FaZe Clan's first foray into GNC.

"This partnership with GNC and GHOST® solidifies that gamers belong in the same realm with hard-hitting athletes because the synergies are unmistakable – and we all can use these new products to power us towards our goals," said Adam Bauer, FaZe Clan's Senior Vice President of Partnerships.

To learn more about GNC, please visit www.gnc.com . To learn more about GHOST®, visit https://www.ghostlifestyle.com/ . To learn more about FaZe, visit https://fazeclan.com/ .

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit, and Live Well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com .

About GHOST®

GHOST® is a lifestyle brand of dietary supplements, sports nutrition products, energy drinks, and apparel. GHOST® is disrupting the sports nutrition industry by creating a lifestyle movement that includes transparent innovative products, global distribution, immersive content, key influencer partnerships, and authentic collaborations with many of the world's leading flavor brands including OREO®, CHIPS AHOY!®, SOUR PATCH KIDS®, SONIC®, WARHEADS®, SWEDISH FISH®, and Welch's®. GHOST® products can be found at GNC, ghostlifestyle.com and select global retailers in over 40 countries. For more information visit ghostlifestyle.com or connect with the brand on Instagram , Twitter , TikTok , or Twitch .

ABOUT FAZE HOLDINGS INC.

FaZe Holdings Inc. ("FaZe Clan"), is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and internet culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by gamers and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 100 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, LeBron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat", Offset aka "FaZe Offset" and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes 13 competitive esports teams who have won 37 world championships. The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

SOURCE GNC