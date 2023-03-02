EY US launches Center for Government Modernization

Center to leverage more than 100 years of global commercial and public sector experience, plus EY-led technology solutions, alliances and thought leadership, to drive government transformation

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today launched the EY Center for Government Modernization (the Center), an initiative of the EY US Government & Public Sector. The Center will position the EY organization at the forefront of helping US federal, state and local government agencies modernize in response to today's biggest challenges.

"The Center, which encompasses our expertise, relationships and technology solutions, will produce cutting-edge insights for public sector leaders and support government agencies as they build a stronger nation," says Gerry Dixon, EY US Government and Public Sector Managing Partner. "We imagine a world in which our country and all people can thrive, and government modernization is key to making this happen."

Drawing on deep commercial and public sector experience, and through original surveys and reports, the Center will highlight how technology and the purposeful use of data can help solve the complex issues faced by government agencies. By exploring these leading practices and implementing solutions, spanning cybersecurity, supply chain, workforce, health and human services transformation, technology, finance and more, the Center will support public sector leaders in their transformation efforts.

The Center will organize and produce thought leadership through three focus areas:

Operational optimization for government will focus on cyber preparedness, automation, strengthening supply chains, workforce transformation, modernizing legacy systems, applying advanced analytics, cloud adoption and artificial intelligence strategies.

Equity and wellbeing for communities will explore topics related to public health, health and human services, grants management, increasing broadband access, closing the digital divide, improving accessibility for people with disabilities and addressing homelessness.

Constituent experience transformation outlines how agencies can modernize government services, including through digital learning for government employees, virtual employment platforms and call center solutions.

Timed with the launch, the EY organization has published four proprietary reports through the Center, including the brand-new Key Trends in Federal Cybersecurity Investment Report, which surveyed federal employees about agency preparedness regarding their cybersecurity programs.

The Center for Government Modernization represents how the EY organization helps government clients respond to complex challenges: by leveraging more than 100 years of global commercial and public sector experience across assurance, strategy, tax and consulting services. The Center will produce new research, host events, convene leaders, and showcase solutions, alliances and new leading practices.

The EY US Government and Public Sector practice, which includes more than 10,000 professionals across the US, serves federal, state and local government agencies in addition to higher education institutions. From equity and wellbeing for communities to constituent experience transformation and operational improvement, the EY organization provides technology-enabled solutions to help government agencies transform for tomorrow.

