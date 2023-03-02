EXACTA SYSTEMS LAUNCHES NEW STEPPER GAMES FROM EVERI

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exacta Systems is proud to announce the launch of Everi's first Historical Horse Racing (HHR) games at Boston Billiards Club & Casino in Nashua, New Hampshire. The featured games from Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) ("Everi") include player-popular Patriot Extra Spin®, Triple Jackpot Gems Deluxe®, Wild Gems Extra Spin®, and Blazin' Gems Deluxe®, which are available now on Exacta Connect™.

"Exacta Systems is excited to launch Everi's first HHR games on our Exacta Connect system with Boston Billiards Nashua," said Ross O'Hanley, chief revenue officer for Exacta Systems. "These games represent the first step in our partnership with Everi, which will be followed by a wide range of content from Everi's dynamic library of award-winning games."

"Everi's agreement with Exacta has allowed us to enter the HHR market very quickly, where we can offer our distinctive cabinets and popular game content to a new audience of gaming players," said Dean Ehrlich, executive vice president & games business leader for Everi.

About Exacta Systems: Exacta Systems employs a pioneering technology driving growth in HHR. Exacta Connect's robust and flexible system architecture supports multiple game vendors and virtually unlimited math modeling capabilities on a single system, enabling Exacta to deliver the most diverse gaming library with second-to-none entertainment experiences. For more information visit www.exactasystems.com .

About Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI): Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. As one of the largest suppliers of technology solutions for the casino floor that also has an expanding focus in adjacent industries, our commitment is to continually develop products and services that provide gaming entertainment, improve our customers' patron engagement, and help our customers operate their businesses more efficiently. We develop entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators. Everi is a leading innovator and provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power casino floors, improve casinos' operational efficiencies, and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. The Company also develops and supplies player loyalty tools and mobile-first applications that drive increased patron engagement for our customers and venues in the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

