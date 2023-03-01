vivo Unveils High-Performance V27 with Flagship-Level Cameras, Stylish Design

SHENZHEN, China, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- vivo, a global leading technology company, has unveiled the new V27, the latest flagship-level portrait addition to its stylish V series. Equipped with an exclusive Aura Light Portrait System, stylish color designs, a high-performance 4nm chip, and a 3D curved screen, V27 is the complete smartphone for users looking to capture every moment of their exciting lives.

V27 has been designed with the trendy lifestyles of its users in mind. The flagship-level cameras with their Aura Light Portrait System improve the photography experience through the integration of optical photography and computing photography to make images stand out. The smartphone offers video functions including Super Night Video and Hybrid Image Stabilization (OIS + EIS)[1], which allow the user to take videos with bright and clear details in dimly lit environments. The new smartphone colors are richer and more engaging, with each one offering a different visual experience by utilizing Fluorite AG Glass with fashionable color-changing effect[2]. The new generation 4nm chip drives the powerful performance of the phone and improves the user experience. Furthermore, it has a 6.78" (17.22 cm) 3D curved screen and to make sure users never miss a thing, V27 comes with long-lasting battery life.

"vivo constantly strives to develop leading technology such as the studio-level lighting effect of Aura Light Portrait System in its smartphones to improve performance and user experience. The latest V27 model comes with flagship-level cameras, video capabilities, and high-performance 4nm chip which will help users who lead an active social life capture and share special moments," said Spark Ni, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at vivo. "The V series smartphones are well-known for their aesthetic beauty and vivo has continued this strong tradition with Fluorite AG Glass with color changing effect on V27. Looking ahead, vivo will continue to push the boundaries with its smartphones to ensure users enjoy the best experience."

Capture exciting moments with flagship-level camera technology

People with active lives require cameras with groundbreaking hardware as well as software specifications to help them capture every exciting moment. The Aura Light Portrait System of V27 provides natural night portraits thanks to its rear ultra-sensing main camera, studio-level soft lighting effect, and portrait-enhancing capabilities. Featuring a flagship-level Sony IMX766 sensor, and exclusive Aura Light and Portrait algorithms working in tandem, the camera lights up faces for great portraits at night and helps users record beautiful moments.

In addition, the rear camera of V27 also has OIS, which allows for a longer exposure and increases light intake by six times, producing more stable snapshots and boosting the quality and success rate of images taken in low-light conditions. The Real-Time Extreme Night Vision feature available in Night mode allows users to see how bright the image is in preview mode, providing a real-time view of the brightness level of the final image. What's more, users can manually adjust the exposure and brightness during preview, to gain total control in night photography scenarios. vivo's own RAWHDR algorithm makes more detailed color adjustments, faithfully restoring highlights, colors, and brightness. This enables users to record amazing night scenes.

Achieve clearer dim-lighting videos and shoot professional-looking vlogs

V27 combines two video features: Super Night Video and unique Hybrid Image Stabilization (OIS+EIS). Super Night Video reduces noise in night footage and makes the video look brighter, enabling users to capture wonderful moments with one simple tap even in dark conditions. Hybrid Image Stabilization (OIS + EIS) can perform stabilization computations and movements up to 10,000 times per second, giving users smoother, more stable, and clearer footage. In addition, the Vlog Movie Creator feature offers a new one-stop video creation experience, providing 24 templates with rich video effects to show users how to shoot objects, people, or landscapes, along with real-time guidance for camera movement. Furthermore, Vlog Movie Creator also enables users to edit videos efficiently with built-in time slider, allowing users to crop and delete redundant segments of videos with ease. To match the look of professional vloggers, Vlog Movie Creator also comes with portrait optimization to enhance skin texture, focus, lighting and stabilization, to ensure the subjects in the video look their best.

Stand out from the crowd with dynamic colors

Adhering to the stylish aesthetic for which V series is known, V27 defies the conventions of using static designs. The phone has a beautiful design flow which gives it a dynamic, artistic, simple, and elegant look. Each color offers a different visual experience. The Magic Blue[3] and Emerald Green[4] editions adopt the Fluorite AG Glass with color-changing effect under UV light, giving them graceful yet distinctive appearances. Furthermore, vivo adopts the emerald glass processing technique on the Emerald Green edition of V27, combined with 14 layers of nano-grade coating to enhance the smoothness and clearness of the glass, giving it a refreshing appearance while showing its dynamic hues. The Noble Black edition also uses Fluorite AG Glass but with an embossed glitter texture on the surface that resembles stars in the night sky. The Flowing Gold edition uses 3D Light Spot Color Gradient technology to create a water ripple pattern which gives the phone a 3D visual effect on a 2D surface.

High-performance chip seamlessly switches between apps

More and more users are looking for smartphones with high performance capabilities. V27 features a 4 nm advanced process, exceptionally low power consumption, higher processing speed, and a substantial performance boost over the previous generation of MediaTek chip. Furthermore, V27 is equipped with Extended RAM 3.0[5] which works in tandem with the 4 nm chip to help people seamlessly switch between apps and store data. Dynamic app grouping, data compression, and data aggregation algorithms precisely compress and process background app data, increasing the number of active open apps and decreasing resource usage and consumption to provide a smoother user experience. Extended RAM supports extended RAM of up to 8 GB, which means, for example, an 8 GB RAM phone has equivalent RAM of 16 GB, and a 12 GB RAM phone has equivalent RAM of 20 GB.

Visually stunning screen

vivo constantly strives to improve the visual experience for its users. V27 has a 6.78" (17.22 cm) 3D curved screen which provides a more immersive and engaging visual experience with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, 1.07 billion colors, and ultra-high brightness and contrast. The 3D curved screen offers rich details, giving users a cinema-like immersive visual world. In addition, V27 has the thinnest and lightest curved screen in vivo's history, with a 7.36mm thickness and weighing 182g[6], giving the phone a comfortable grip.

Longer battery life provides more enjoyment

The new V27 model is equipped with a 4600 mAh (TYP) battery, coupled with vivo's in-house developed FlashCharge technology, it allows for 66W of charging power and a peak energy conversion efficiency of up to 97.5%. And with the further support of an advanced cooling system, the phone can be charged to 50% in only 19 minutes while the screen is off[7]. The battery lets users play videos, music, games or simply stay connected continuously for longer, and has twice the lifespan compared to the industry standard.

Pricing and availability

Starting from today, V27 is available in more than 25 markets, including India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Pakistan, Egypt, and the UAE. The availability, pricing and specifications of each model will vary according to local market conditions and consumer preferences.

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company's core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Xi'an, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to create value for society.

Stay informed of latest vivo news at https://www.vivo.com/en/about-vivo/news

[1] The Hybrid Image Stabilization (OIS+EIS) and Super Night Video feature cannot be enabled at the same time. [2] The Color Changing Glass is only available on the Magic Blue and Emerald Green editions of vivo V27. [3] Availability of product colors may vary by region. [4] Availability of product colors may vary by region. [5] 8 GB extended RAM is realized by software. [6] The thickness of Noble Black edition is 7.36mm, while the thickness of Magic Blue, Emerald Green and Flowing Gold editions is 7.4mm. Actual dimensions and weight of each edition may differ due to variations in processes, measurement method, materials supplies. [7] Charging data is based on vivo laboratory environmental tests. Actual charging speed is subject to actual usage and may vary depending on environmental and other factors.

