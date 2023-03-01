PELOTON APPOINTS DALANA BRAND AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER

People Leader Completes Company's Lead Team

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), the leading connected fitness platform, today announced the appointment of Dalana Brand as Peloton's Chief People Officer (CPO), effective March 13, 2023. As a seasoned executive with significant global leadership experience in multiple industries, Brand joins the team with a strong reputation for organizational transformation. She will report to CEO Barry McCarthy and serve as a member of the leadership team, leading the company's Global People Team.

Dalana Brand (PRNewswire)

"Talent density has been a top priority for me at Peloton. Dalana's addition is the culmination of that strategy, rounding out and completing the leadership team," said McCarthy. "As we continue Peloton's transformation and pivot to growth, her vision and leadership will be critical to our success."

Brand previously served as Chief People and Diversity Officer at Twitter, where she led the company's global workforce and accelerated the progress to create an inclusive people experience. She joined the team in 2018, serving as Vice President of People Experience and Head of Inclusion & Diversity. Before joining Twitter, Brand was Vice President of Total Rewards for Electronic Arts and previously held senior leadership positions at the Whirlpool Corporation.

"I've made a career out of fostering inclusive employee experiences and leading with transparency and accountability," said Brand. "I'm thrilled to join the team at Peloton as the company continues striving to make fitness accessible for all."

Brand is relocating from California and will be based in New York City.

About Peloton:

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) is the leading connected fitness platform with a highly engaged community of nearly 7 million Members worldwide. A category innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton's first-of-its-kind subscription platform seamlessly combines innovative hardware, distinctive software, and exclusive content. Its world-renowned instructors, coach and motivate Members to be the best version of themselves anytime, anywhere. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton continues to scale across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, and Australia. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Ben Boyd

press@onepeloton.com

(PRNewsfoto/Peloton) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Peloton