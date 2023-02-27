Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 3x-GRAMMY® Award-Winning Guitarist & Songwriter ERIC KRASNO with GRAMMY® Award-Winning Drummer STANTON MOORE on March 21 & 22 at 7:30 P.M.

3x-GRAMMY® Award-Winner ERIC KRASNO is a Founding Member of SOULIVE and LETTUCE. GRAMMY® Award-Winner STANTON MOORE is a Founding Member of GALACTIC and GARAGE-A-TROIS. They bring the KRASNO MOORE PROJECT to Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Tuesday and Wednesday March 21 & 22 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets for the KRASNO MOORE PROJECT at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 3x-GRAMMY® Award-Winner & 8x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Guitarist & Songwriter ERIC KRASNO with GRAMMY® Award-Winning Drummer STANTON MOORE on March 21 & 22 at 7:30 P.M. Their KRASNO MOORE PROJECT will also include Acclaimed Keyboardist Eric Finland.

GUITAR WORLD describes 3x-GRAMMY® Award-Winner ERIC KRASNO (Founding Member of Soulive and Lettuce) with the ability to "burn like a latter-day Wes Montgomery" with "chops worthy of Grant Green". Krasno has released 12 Soulive albums, 4 Lettuce albums, 3 solo albums, and has production and/or songwriting credit with Norah Jones, Robert Randolph, Pretty Lights, Talib Kweli, 50 Cent, Aaron Neville, Allen Stone and Ledisi. As a dynamic performer, he's shared stages with The Rolling Stones, The Dave Matthews Band, John Mayer, and The Roots.

Eric Krasno has 8 GRAMMY® Award Nominations. He picked up 2 GRAMMY® Awards for his role as a songwriter and guitarist on The Tedeschi Trucks Band's Revelator album and guitarist on The Derek Trucks Band's Already Free album. In 2023, Krasno won his third GRAMMY® Award for a song he co-wrote with Dave Gutter for Aaron Neville and The Dirty Dozen Brass Band entitled "Stompin' Ground."

ALL ABOUT JAZZ describes GRAMMY® Award-Winner STANTON MOORE (Founding Member of Galactic and Garage-A-Trois) as "one of the premier funk musicians of his generation" and MODERN DRUMMER praises Moore's "stellar performances". Throughout his 30-year career, Moore has released 8 records under his own name, 11 records with Galactic and 4 records with Garage-a-Trois. He has performed or recorded with a diverse group of artists including Maceo Parker, Joss Stone, Macy Gray, Corey Glover (Living Colour), Cyril Neville, Irma Thomas, Leo Nocentelli and George Porter (of the Meters), Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine), Corrosion of Conformity, Donald Harrison Jr., Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews & Orleans Avenue, Skerik, Charlie Hunter, Robert Walter, Will Bernard, Anders Osborne, Ivan Neville and The Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows included 9 NEA Jazz Masters, 52 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 46 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 575+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for the KRASNO MOORE PROJECT at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Tuesday and Wednesday March 21 & 22 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

