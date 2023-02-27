Athonet Expands 5G Solutions for Private Networks

News:

Athonet 5G for ARM platform opens opportunities for businesses, educators and developers to quickly and economically deploy a 5G network

5G Consortium members bring new testing and hardware options

Athonet showcases critical communications solutions at MWC Barcelona 2023

VICENZA, Italy , Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Athonet, a leader in private cellular network technology, is opening up opportunities for 5G private networks with the introduction of a 5G for ARM platform and the addition of new 5G Consortium members. The new solution, as well as other established Athonet products, will be highlighted at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, February 27-March 3, 2023.

Athonet 5G for ARM platform

With the Athonet 5G for ARM platform, anyone can quickly and easily set up a 5G network. The new solution, which will be demonstrated on Apple devices, can be set up in a matter of minutes and speeds up the deployment of private cellular networks by providing a full network including an Athonet core, radio, CPE device, SIM cards and support.

"We introduced Athonet 5G for ARM platform on an Apple iMac at a recent event for education and healthcare and received positive feedback on the opportunities to bring a 'Core for Every Classroom'," said Simon O'Donnell, president of Athonet USA. "The ability to have private 5G networks in the classroom is a great opportunity for students to learn more about technologies that will impact them when they enter a business or other areas of work."

New 5G Consortium Members

Athonet continues to expand options for end users by adding new members to the Consortium that offer a wide range of devices and testing capabilities. New members are:

Jagadeesh Dantuluri, GM/Senior Director Private Networks, Keysight Technologies

"Keysight is pleased to deliver extensive test and validation solutions of industrial devices, radio access network (RAN) equipment, and 5G core networks that enable 5G Consortium members to accelerate design, deployment and operation of Private Networks. By leveraging automated tools and customized workflows, Keysight's comprehensive portfolio of Private Network Solutions reduce consortium members' go-to-market time and help realize cost-effective scalable deployments."

Grant Kyle, Director Strategic Partnerships, Sierra Wireless (a Semtech company)

"Combining Athonet with Sierra Wireless' leading technical capabilities in LTE and 5G connectivity solutions, which are known for high-reliability in mission and business-critical applications, will deliver a best-in-class private network solution. Private LTE and 5G are changing the landscape in which governments, heavy industry, manufacturing and business enterprises leverage wireless connectivity by maximizing reliability and security while reducing costs. Sierra Wireless is at the forefront of this shift with its cutting-edge modules and routers that provide unprecedented speed, bandwidth and network performance for connecting to private networks. We're excited to be part of this winning combination that is bringing a world-class private network ecosystem to the global market."

Tor Malmros, CEO, Workz Group

"Workz plays an active role in supporting and developing a secure, interoperable mobile connectivity ecosystem. One of the key factors driving mobile growth across the consumer and enterprise sectors is 5G, consequently, we believe the 5G Consortium is an important platform to support this growth and ensure the industry reaches its full potential."

MWC Barcelona 2023

Athonet's award-winning solutions will be demonstrated in Hall 5, Stand 5J65. Solutions at the stand include:

Athonet 5G Hybrid Cloud solution – Athonet was the first company to launch and deploy an LTE hybrid cloud solution. The new 5G hybrid cloud brings the same scalability, security, multi-tenancy and cost-effectiveness.

Athonet Dashboard – This enables centralized management for all components of a private cellular network including multiple HSS and the relative provisioning of subscriber data.

Athonet Tactical Backpack – Designed for critical communication environments, the backpack is a compact, click-to-deploy, secure solution to easily set up an LTE or 5G standalone network.

Athonet 5G and CBRS Starter Kits – These kits provide all the elements needed to quickly and easily set up a private cellular network. They come with a mobile core on a server, radio and SIM cards.

About Athonet

Athonet is a leader in private cellular network technology delivering a mobile core to enterprises and communication service providers to connect applications, devices and radios. With more than 15 years of experience in delivering 4G/5G mobile core solutions to customers and partners in every region of the world, Athonet supports key industries where network control, mobility, security, performance, and cost are important for business outcomes. Find out more www.athonet.com.

