TRUE VALUE CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF HOMETOWN VALUES & SERVICE

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- True Value Company, one of the world's largest hardlines wholesalers, today announced the yearlong celebration of its 75th anniversary and the continuing legacy of hometown values and building local communities.

Founded in 1948 by John Cotter with 25 member stores, the business has continued to grow and evolve ever since. Today True Value serves over 4,500 independent retail hardware stores under a globally recognized brand in over 60 countries.

"Our 75th anniversary is a significant achievement for the True Value name," said Chris Kempa, True Value Company CEO. "We have a proud heritage of supporting the growth and success of independent retailers and doing it better than anyone else. That's how we started, how we operate now, and how we plan to innovate for another 75 years."

To celebrate the 75th anniversary, commemorative events will highlight the brand's pillars of hometown values and services while highlighting the leading innovation that will continue to propel True Value forward.

"Over the course of this year, True Value will mark its 75th anniversary with special sales events and celebrations with our vendors, our retailers, and the communities they serve," said Kelly Megel, SVP, Marketing. "This is a terrific time to share True Value's rich history while re-defining future engagement with our iconic brand."

The company has launched an anniversary web page that shines a spotlight on many defining moments in True Value's history, its mission and vision, and a new 75th anniversary video.

About True Value Company

True Value Company, headquartered in Chicago, is one of the world's leading hardlines wholesalers with a globally recognized brand and 75 years of experience serving independent hardware retailers. True Value Company provides its customers in over 60 countries an expansive product set of market-customized assortments at highly competitive prices, superior product availability, innovative marketing programs and a la carte value-added services like eCommerce ship-to-store, store remodel support and True Value University, all within a flexible model that requires no membership. With 13 regional distribution centers, and approximately 2,500 associates serving over 4,500 stores, True Value Company celebrates independence and drives retail excellence across the U.S. and internationally. Learn more at www.TrueValueCompany.com.

