Acosta Announces Don Byrd, New EVP of In-Store Services for Walmart

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acosta announced today that Don Byrd is joining the company as Executive Vice President of In-Store Services for Walmart. In this role, Byrd will lead a team dedicated to elevating service and outcomes and enhancing talent acquisition and engagement in support of the company's business with Walmart.

Bringing over 20 years of experience with CPG and mass retailers in sales, market research, business development, marketing strategy and retail category management, Byrd joins Acosta from his most recent role with Information Resources, Inc. (IRI), where he served as Principal/Team Leader, CPG/Retail Insights, helping Fortune 100/500 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies across the U.S. leverage data and insights to deliver growth at retail. Previously, Byrd held leadership roles with Crossmark and Premium Retail Services, an Acosta agency.

"We are incredibly pleased to have Don join our In-Store leadership team, further strengthening Acosta's expertise in delivering critical, innovative solutions and services to one of the world's most important retailers," said Darian Pickett, CEO, Acosta Sales Agency. "Don is a deeply experienced retail leader, and we look forward to his work to elevate our support of Walmart and our clients."

The In-Store Services Team was recently formed as part of Acosta's Sales Agency to address the most significant retail challenges across labor, technology, and execution for clients and customers. In his new role, Byrd will report to David Yenzer, President of Acosta's In-Store Services Team.

