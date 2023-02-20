AAE supports oral health literacy and awareness bill

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bipartisan effort supported by the American Association of Endodontists (AAE), U.S. Representatives Tony Cárdenas (CA-29), Gus Bilirakis (FL-12) and Senators Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Susan Collins (R-ME) reintroduced legislation on Tuesday, February 14 to address oral health.

The measure, H.R. 994, titled the Oral Health Literacy and Awareness Act of 2023 instructs the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to develop an oral health literacy strategy for underserved communities and aims to stop the rise of oral disease and related illnesses through a five-year oral health literacy campaign.

"Dental health is about more than just appearances; it's a critical aspect of overall well-being," said Dr. Stefan I. Zweig, President of the American Association of Endodontists. "Neglecting oral health can have serious negative effects on our physical and mental health. As endodontists, we are committed to safeguarding our patients' oral health and promoting the preservation of their natural teeth. We're thrilled that Congress is taking up this important issue, and we proudly support this proposal alongside organized dentistry."

The Oral Health Literacy and Awareness Act is also endorsed by:

Academy of General Dentistry

American College of Prosthodontists

American Association for Dental, Oral, and Craniofacial Research

American Student Dental Association

American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons

American Association of Orthodontists

American Dental Association

American Society of Dental Anesthesiologists

American Academy of Periodontology

American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry

Delta Dental Plans Association

Despite bipartisan support in both chambers of Congress, the measure still needs to go through the legislative process. The AAE will work with its stakeholders in organized dentistry to monitor this important proposal and may direct grass roots action. For more information about the Association's advocacy efforts, please visit aae.org/advocacy or email: advocacy@aae.org.

