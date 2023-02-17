GNC Launches REDCON1 Total War Black Ops Extreme Pre-Workout To Reach Ultimate Workout Readiness and Performance

New drop is now available in three flavors: Blue Lemonade, Sour Gummy Bear, and Tiger's Blood

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week the new premium Total War Black Ops Extreme Pre-Workout exclusively joined the REDCON1 line-up at GNC. Following the overwhelming popularity of its exclusive Cookies & Cream flavor launch late last year, this new pre-workout is ultra-dosed and designed to support extreme, high-intensity workouts for everyone from pro bodybuilders, to parents who need and want to be at the highest state of readiness – not only in the gym but in their everyday lives.

"Sports nutrition is a growing category and one in which we continue to see brands like REDCON1 delivering innovative products that support extreme readiness," said Kevin Maloberti, VP, Merchandising, GNC. "With the launch of Total War Black Ops in great flavors, we're building out GNC's innovative portfolio while also adding an exciting new element to customers' routines."

Total War Black Ops is a fully dosed, high stimulant, powerful pre-workout with 10g of nitric oxide enhancing ingredients and a thermogenic complex. With 400mg of caffeine, advanced nootropics, and calorie-burning accelerants, Total War Black Ops fosters mind and muscle connection with epic pumps.

"REDCON1 is pumped to continue to grow our partnership with GNC. We know GNC consumers are always on the hunt for top-notch products that deliver strong results," said Stefan Gatt, Senior Director of Sales, REDCON1. "We know REDCON1 fans appreciate GNC's commitment to offering science-backed, high quality solutions and know they'll love Total War Black Ops."

With the addition of Total War Black Ops, it takes the GNC and REDCON1 partnership to more than 40 products. Available in three flavors including Blue Lemonade, Sour Gummy Bear, and Tiger's Blood, consumers can purchase REDCON1 at GNC stores nationwide and online at GNC.com.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit, and Live Well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

About REDCON1

REDCON1 is a mission-based company founded on a simple principle – create the highest quality supplements for people that need to get the most out of their workout and workday. REDCON1 offers nutritional supplements and apparel that appeal to everyone, from beginners to professional athletes. Our strong military branding is highlighted by more than 30,000+ TIER OPERATOR brand ambassadors around the world, many of which are currently serving with or are retired from the United States Armed Forces. Our products feature efficacious formulas while building a brand that stands for transparency, hard-work, honesty, and integrity. For additional information, visit redcon1.com

