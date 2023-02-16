BeatBox Beverages Gains Nationwide Distribution With 7-Eleven To Start 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a record breaking 2022, BeatBox, The World's Tastiest Party Punch, is pleased to announce nationwide availability in 2023 with the world's largest convenience store chain - 7-Eleven.

(PRNewsfoto/Future Proof) (PRNewswire)

BeatBox marked key milestones in 2022, including:

Over 1.3 million store locator searches 1

6 million consumers reached at festivals and sponsored events 2

More than 40,000 accounts buying (last 90 days) 3

Case depletion growth of over 130%4

BeatBox's 'Consumer First' and 'Creating a Better Future' mantras are spurring the company's explosive growth resulting in an insatiable demand for the product and additional distribution opportunities. As proof of the success, in September 2022, a Shark Tank update highlighting the company's success was featured 8 year's after Mark Cuban's initial $1 million investment; paving the way for this national distribution roll-out.

"We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work with 7-Eleven, as well as have them as huge supporter for our business moving forward," says Zech Francis, VP of Global Marketing. "Demand for BeatBox is at an all time high, and consumers are looking for more places to purchase The World's Tastiest Party Punch. We see this partnership as being a considerable catalyst in the continued upward trajectory for BeatBox in 2023 and beyond."

Available now at 7-Eleven, Stripes, and Speedway locations around the country are BeatBox's Blue Razzberry and Fruit Punch flavors, with select locations also carrying Juicy Mango and Pink Lemonade. Available at 7-Eleven locations in the following States: AZ, CA, FL, IN, IL, MA, ME, MI, MD, MO, NC, NH, NJ, NV, OH, OK, OR, SC, TX, VA, WV, WA, and forthcoming CO. BeatBox will also be releasing a malt-based version for distribution in NY, NH, and KY in March 2023.

BeatBox is also proud to have been a sponsor at the 7-Eleven Experience in Las Vegas, NV held on February 8th and 9th, 2023. The show and expo gathered more than 14,000 7-Eleven family of brands' franchisees, employees, and attendees as they celebrated their successes and planned for future growth.

About BeatBox Beverages:

United through a love of music and inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit of Austin, Texas, the founders of BeatBox Beverages set out to create something that could help everyone #PartyBetter. One year later, they made Shark Tank, walking away with the biggest investment the show had made at that time, $1million from Mark Cuban. Later adding on a team of industry veterans from InBev, MillerCoors, Deep Eddy, and Tito's Handmade Vodka, to name a few – who know how to develop, launch, and quickly grow authentic brands. Boasting a roster of investors including Mark Cuban, Rob Dyrdek as well as DJs Party Favor, Louis The Child, Good Times Ahead, and many others. BeatBox Beverages' reputation is secured as a company that creates products that drive incremental profit in high-growth categories with specific expertise in the Millennial and Gen Z target.

Sources

1destinilocators.com. BeatBox store locator searches. 1/1/2022 to 12/31/2022.

2BeatBox Beverages, https://www.linkedin.com/posts/beatbox-beverages-llc_thankyou-events-partnerships-activity-7011434668461895681-igZk?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop

3Vermont Information Processing (VIP). Did Buy Accounts, last 90 Days ending 12/31/22.

4Vermont Information Processing (VIP). Units Sold, 1/1/22-12/31/22 v. 1/1/21-12/31/21.

Contact:

Taylor Foxman

609-432-2237

taylor@theindustrycollective.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Future Proof