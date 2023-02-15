Native American Basketball Invitational (NABI) to Reveal NABI Nation Brand Uniforms at Phoenix Suns Game

PHOENIX, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Native American Basketball Invitational (NABI), presented by Ak-Chin Indian Community will reveal its 20th Anniversary Edition NABI uniform on April 4 at a Phoenix Suns Originativ game. The 2023 uniforms will be self-produced by NABI's own brand, NABI Nation. The new design incorporates a theme that aligns with the Phoenix Suns community edition Native American-themed uniforms.

NABI Nation (PRNewswire)

"Self-producing under NABI Nation brings both NABI and NABI Nation brands full circle." said GinaMarie Scarpa, NABI president and founding member. "We are excited to reveal a new uniform designed by the Phoenix Suns talented creative team under the direction of Sr. Marketing Director Graham Wincott, that coincides with the Phoenix Suns' celebration of our Arizona's 22 tribes.

NABI is the largest premier all-Native-American basketball tournament in North America. Its 20th annual tournament will take place July 17-23, 2023, in Phoenix. A record-breaking 144 teams representing over 150 Tribal nations have applied to participate. Two championship games will be played Sunday July 23 at the Footprint Center, home of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, with ESPN+ returning to cover six semi-finals and both championship games LIVE.

Many organizations and companies have worked alongside NABI for two decades to celebrate tribal youth and communities. On-going prominent supporters of the annual tournament include Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury, Ak-Chin Indian Community, Gila River Indian Community, Seminole Tribe of Florida, Rolling Plain Construction, University of Phoenix, Arviso Okland Construction, Freeport McMoRan, KONE, Phoenix College, Phoenix Union High School District, Phoenix Indian Center, Fry's and Yavapai Prescott Indian Tribe.

For more information: www.NABINation.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Native American Basketball Invitational (NABI)