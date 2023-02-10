10 Federal's 4th self storage offering raises an additional $11.2 million pushing total capital raised to over $22 million

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 10 Federal, a leading high-tech self-storage operator, is proud to announce the successful completion of its latest funding round for its 4th self-storage offering, 10 Federal Self Storage Acquisition Company 4, LLC ("10FSSAC4"). This latest round generated an additional $11.2 million in equity, bringing the total capital raised to over $22 million.

10FSSAC4 is an integral part of 10 Federal's proprietary business plan to leverage technology to improve the operations and customer experience of self-storage assets. The offering aims to raise $100,000,000 in equity, and 10FSSAC4 is executing a 'late cycle' strategy that prioritizes equity over debt leverage to reduce interest rate volatility risk.

10 Federal's goal is to acquire, renovate, and convert self-storage properties to its unmanned, automated platform, which leverages technology and remote support to enhance the customer experience and drive returns for stakeholders.

The next equity closing for 10FSSAC4 is scheduled for April 1st, 2023. For more information about the investment opportunity, please visit this link.

