- Effective Immediately, Camacho to Assume Role

as Brand President -

Link to Image (Courtesy of Taco Cabana): https://giantnoise.box.com/s/lp8gdzfmryqh11gi2wnr0rbcvewupx7v

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today, Taco Cabana has named Ulyses Camacho as its new President. Camacho will assume his new role as President leading all aspects of Brand TC including overseeing operations. Camacho, a 15-year TC veteran, began his career nearly 30 years ago as a restaurant entrepreneur and has remained in the industry ever since.

(PRNewsfoto/Taco Cabana) (PRNewswire)

Ulyses Camacho Named President Of Taco Cabana

During his 15-year career with Taco Cabana, Camacho established himself as an integral and trusted field operations leader, working his way up through the organization to Chief Operating Officer in 2021. Most recently, Camacho helped drive the privatization of Taco Cabana, including establishing an independent Brand headquarters in San Antonio. Since that time, he has led rebranding, restructuring and refocus efforts at all levels of the company including Brand, operations, R&D, R&M, training and HR, finance and off-premise. Camacho has been instrumental in guiding the recent innovations around the Taco Cabana menu as well. Brand TC, under Camacho's leadership, has brought back many original recipes and popular items while still retaining its reputation as a culinary innovator.

"Ulyses is an invaluable member of the TC family," said Anil Yadav, CEO of Yadav Enterprises. "His experience, expertise and leadership have made an incredible impact on the Taco Cabana brand over the years. With Ulyses established at the helm as President, we see a solid and bright future for the TC brand and our TC family. We could not be more excited to take the TC brand to new heights, both in our home state of Texas and beyond, as we work together on our franchise model."

"Taco Cabana has given so much to me and my family," said Camacho. "I am thankful to Anil and honored for the opportunity he has given me to lead the Brand as President. In this new position, I look forward to continuing to lead and develop a great team of passionate TC individuals in operations and the San Antonio corporate support center as we work together to build Brand TC and scale-up through franchising, while continuing to prioritize the commitment to our roots."

For more information on Taco Cabana, visit TacoCabana.com .

About Taco Cabana:

Taco Cabana, a subsidiary of YTC Enterprises, LLC, was founded in 1978. The brand specializes in enchiladas, fajitas, quesadillas, flautas, tacos, double crunch pizzas, flour tortillas and a selection of made-from-scratch salsas and sauces. Restaurants feature open-display cooking, a selection of bottled beer and $3 tequila margaritas, patio dining, drive-thru windows, curbside pick-up, delivery and catering. As of February 9, 2023, Taco Cabana operates 143 company-owned restaurants in Texas. For more info, visit www.tacocabana.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Taco Cabana