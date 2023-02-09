SYSTM Launches as a Comprehensive Wealth Ecosystem for Financial Advisors and Asset Managers

A collaboration between William Blair and InvestCloud, SYSTM draws on advisory expertise bringing its premier technology and service offering to the wealth management industry

DENVER, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SYSTM Wealth Solutions ("SYSTM"), a comprehensive cloud-based wealth ecosystem built for the financial industry by the industry, today announced its platform is live for financial advisors and asset managers. SYSTM is a William Blair venture that utilizes InvestCloud's technology in providing a full ecosystem platform. After identifying a gap in capabilities in wealth management to support top tier advisors, the proprietary technology suite was created to streamline day-to-day operations for advisors and enhance opportunities for growth.

"SYSTM is a new frontier in advisor success. We understand the challenges and frustrations of day-to-day operations from our own experience sitting in the advisor's seat, so we designed a technology that's built by wealth advisors for wealth advisors," said Brad Goodman, director of integrated solutions at William Blair and head of platform for SYSTM. "From all the digital tools needed to run a premier advisory business and grow distribution channels for asset managers to a vast suite of top-of-the-line thought leadership solutions, we are looking forward to working with leading partners including Halo Investing, Morningstar, +Subscribe, Citi Alliance and more to bring this comprehensive suite of capabilities to the industry."

With today's announcement SYSTM launches the first of three integrated functions – the SYSTM Marketplace. This marketplace for financial products and strategies is a curated menu of investments, providing advisors access to a customizable library of financial products from premier asset managers across multiple strategies and sectors, as well as creating broad distribution opportunities for asset managers. This marketplace is a TAMP offering for advisory firms that streamlines search and selection for advisors, allowing more time for delivering client excellence.

The SYSTM product marketplace is a single platform for buying and selling SYSTM vetted investments and strategies. With an overload of financial products spread across sectors, styles, product types and delivery mechanisms, identifying and vetting them for client accounts can be a full-time job. SYSTM offers an easy pathway for advisors to find the best ideas — from top tier products to the best of new, innovative wealth management strategies. Likewise, for asset managers, SYSTM enhances the way they interact with advisors while making their products simple to search for and easier to access for clients. Treated as value added partners on the platform, SYSTM interacts with asset managers in a collaborative way to assist advisors and their clients.

SYSTM is a collaboration between William Blair, the premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management, and InvestCloud, a leading digital transformation technology in the financial industry. Drawing from the wealth management expertise of William Blair and the tech expertise of InvestCloud, SYSTM is set to be the premier service offering for the most sophisticated advisors in the industry.

"We are thrilled to invest in and partner with William Blair in the launch of SYSTM. This is a wonderful example of the product innovation and business expansion our technology enables," said John Wise, CEO of InvestCloud. "Leveraging all the key elements of InvestCloud X — communication, planning, shopping & selling — and designed to be simple, intuitive and engaging for advisors and their clients, SYSTM will be a game-changer for the advisor experience."

In the coming months, SYSTM plans to roll out two additional functions within the ecosystem. The first, a full-service platform for advisors to center their day that integrates everything needed to support a diversified client base, including financial planning, client portal, reporting, CRM, access to structured products and alternatives, banking capabilities, insurance, and more. The other, a suite of thought leadership solutions which will provide advisors with top industry research, due diligence, and direct access to premier thought leadership — allowing advisors to deepen the intellectual resources they can bring to their clients and strengthen their professional relationships.

About SYSTM

SYSTM is a total wealth ecosystem, purposefully built for wealth advisors by wealth advisors. Created by organizations with deep expertise in technology and wealth management, SYSTM changes business as usual for wealth advisors. Comprised of a set of essential wealth management functions, SYSTM provides the technology required to streamline advisors' day-to-day while also curating a marketplace of best-in-class financial products and a suite of world-class thought leadership resources — all on a single platform.

About William Blair

William Blair is the premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management. We provide advisory services, strategies, and solutions to meet our clients' evolving needs. As an independent and employee-owned firm, together with our strategic partners, we operate in more than 20 offices worldwide.*

*Includes strategic partnerships with Allier Capital, BDA Partners, and Poalim Capital Markets.

About InvestCloud

InvestCloud is a global company specializing in digital platforms that enable the development of financial solutions, pre-integrated into the cloud. The company offers on-demand client experiences and intuitive operations solutions using an ever-expanding suite of modular apps, resulting in powerful products including Communication (client portals, advisor portals, mobility and more), Planning (goal-based, cashflow, digital advice, proposals and more), Shopping & Selling (digital marketplace for financial products) and the App Library (IBOR, ABOR, performance and more). Headquartered in Los Angeles, InvestCloud has over 20 global offices including New York, London, Geneva, Singapore, Tokyo and Sydney, supporting trillions in assets across hundreds of diverse clients — from the largest banks in the world to wealth managers, asset managers and asset services companies.

Media Contact:

