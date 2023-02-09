RollWorks Earns a Top Spot on G2's 2023 Best Software Awards for Best Marketing and Digital Advertising Products

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Account-based marketing platform RollWorks , a division of NextRoll , today announced it has been named to G2's 2023 Best Software Awards , placing #3 on the Best Marketing and Digital Advertising Products list.

As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. G2's Top Marketing Product awards are earned by software products and companies that provide best-in-class customer service products and experiences for their customers.

"Out of thousands of companies, we're absolutely thrilled that G2 users have chosen RollWorks as one of the very best," said Jodi Cerretani, VP of Revenue Marketing at RollWorks. "It's a great testament to how RollWorks fuels so many account-based customer marketing and digital advertising programs to help B2B companies efficiently acquire, retain, and expand their revenue.

"While G2 publishes the Best Software Awards each year, they're really awards from customers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Representing a vote of confidence from real software users, these awards also spotlight those that have risen to the top among thousands of companies. With 2 million+ verified software reviews, the most in a single destination, our marketplace features more than 145,000 products and services across 2,100 different categories. Congratulations to all those named, as buyers will continue to lean on these awards as a trusted source to inform their software decisions in the year ahead."

Comments from recent reviews of RollWorks on G2:

"RollWorks has changed the game for us!… with RollWorks I can see first hand the impact and results of the ads we push out." — Marketing Director

"RollWorks is allowing us to reach users on platforms and in ways that we could not this easily with any other platform. We're able to see who is truly interested in our product and are better poised to use the engagement data to better our outreach and ultimately our close rates." — Director of Digital Marketing

"...the ABM platform you've been looking for. RollWorks is an intuitive, user-friendly platform that has already had a huge impact on our marketing and sales efforts." — Finance Professional

"RollWorks is by far the most user-friendly yet advanced ABM advertising platform. It makes it so easy to target accounts & contact lists with significant efficiency." — Digital Marketing Manager

The top 100 companies are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each vendor, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be recognized as a Best Software Award winner, a software company or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2022 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2's 2023 Best Software Awards and read more about G2's methodology .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About RollWorks

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by proprietary data and machine learning, RollWorks' solutions address the needs of organizations large and small — from those with best-in-class ABM programs to those just beginning their exploration. By empowering teams to identify their target accounts and key buyers, reach those accounts across multiple channels, and measure program effectiveness in their system-of-record, RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketers and sellers who believe that an account-based approach is just good business. To learn more visit www.rollworks.com .

