Radiance Technologies Opens New Office in Crystal City, VA

CRYSTAL CITY, Va., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Technologies, a national leader in defense technologies and solutions, is pleased to announce the grand opening of RECON LABS, its newest office location in Crystal City, Virginia. Radiance is excited to be in the heart of the nation's most promising and consequential innovation ecosystem – National Landing.

Radiance Technologies (PRNewsfoto/Radiance Technologies) (PRNewswire)

Building upon the tech momentum in Arlington and with proximity to its customers and key industry partners, this strategic investment establishes an enduring Radiance presence within arm's-reach of the Pentagon, many of its DoD and Intelligence Community customers, Capitol Hill, Virginia Tech's new graduate Innovation Campus, and Amazon's HQ2. To support Radiance's customers' accelerative, transformational modernization, this state-of-the-art facility has the capability to unite partners across government, industry, and academia to collaborate in unclassified and classified spaces to help solve the Nation's toughest problems.

"This new space is a testament to our growth and commitment to our customers in the DC area," said Radiance Technologies President, Tim Tinsley. "It's essential to position ourselves at the forefront of modernization efforts across the industry, and this office at National Landing will meet our strategic needs to do just that. We look forward to building strong partnerships and contributing to the dynamic community in Crystal City."

About Radiance Technologies:

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned small business prime contractor founded in 1999. Radiance has over 1000 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, National Intelligence Community and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping and integration as well as operational and strategic intelligence including scientific and technical intelligence. For more information, visit radiancetech.com.

Contact:

Julia Parrish

julia.parrish@radiancetech.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Radiance Technologies