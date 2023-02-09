Omni Logistics Appoints Claudia Amlie As New Independent Board Member

With over 25 years of experience as a business leader, Claudia Saenz Amlie brings strong expertise and a unique perspective to Omni Logistics' Board of Directors

DALLAS, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Logistics , a technology-driven provider of global multimodal logistics solutions and specialized services, today announced the appointment of Claudia Saenz Amlie as an independent board member. Claudia brings 20 years of human resources experience to the board and holds a bachelor's degree from Vanderbilt University and a law degree from the University of Florida.

"We are excited to welcome the unique skill set and ideas Claudia brings to Omni Logistics as we continue our growth trajectory and seek to expand our business," said JJ Schickel, CEO of Omni Logistics. "Her experience across multiple industries including financial services, consumer products and services, and B2B offer fresh thinking and will complement our ideas, processes, and strategies."

Claudia currently serves as the Chief People Officer and Senior Vice President of Pet Paradise and NewDay Veterinary Care. In her role on the Omni Logistics Independent Board, she brings valuable experience and insight to contribute to the overarching growth goals of the company.

Prior to her role at Pet Paradise, she supported more than 25,000 employees as Chief Human Resources Officer for Acosta Inc. and was an Executive Vice President at EverBank Financial Corp., now known as TIAA Bank.

"I am thankful and eager for the opportunity to contribute my knowledge and operational expertise to Omni Logistics. Serving in a variety of roles across different sectors has given me a unique viewpoint to bring to a company in growth mode," said Claudia. "I joined the board because I was impressed with the Omni Logistics' leadership team's vision and the people-first mindset and culture they have built."

About Omni Logistics

Omni Logistics is a privately-owned, multibillion-dollar global logistics solutions provider with over 5,000 employees in more than 100 locations serving the complex supply chain needs of nearly 7,000 customers. In addition to providing traditional freight services, Omni Logistics goes beyond global freight transport to provide customized, end-to-end supply chain solutions based on specific customer challenges and the unique characteristics of a customer's freight. Leveraging technology, proprietary data, analytics and automation, Omni Logistics removes supply chain inefficiencies and provides cost-effective solutions for customers. As a signatory of The Climate Pledge, Omni Logistics is committed to creating supply chain visibility and eliminating waste in order to provide more sustainable transportation solutions.

