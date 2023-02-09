Michael J. Fox Foundation Honored as "Silver" and "Listener's Choice" Winner in Inaugural Signal Awards for Its Limited Podcast Series: "Parkinson's Science POV"

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) announces its "Parkinson's Science POV" limited series podcast is a "Silver" and "Listener's Choice" winner of the inaugural Signal Awards, an initiative celebrating the world's best podcasts. MJFF's limited series co-hosted by Foundation research staff — Chief Scientific Officers Brian Fiske, PhD, and Mark Frasier, PhD, and Vice President of Research Engagement Maggie Kuhl — offers people and families impacted by Parkinson's disease (PD) with conversation and analysis of the Foundation's high-impact global PD research programs.

The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) announces its “Parkinson’s Science POV” limited series podcast is a “Silver” and “Listener’s Choice” winner of the inaugural Signal Awards, an initiative celebrating the world’s best podcasts. (PRNewswire)

With over 1,700 entries received, the Signal Academy of founding jurors — comprising podcast professionals and industry leaders — selected MJFF's "Parkinson's Science POV" podcast as a "Silver" award winner for its ability to examine science and education in a branded limited series. Podcast listeners globally, submitting over 135,000 votes for their favorites in the inaugural "Listeners Choice" category, also honored MJFF's "Parkinson's Science POV" limited series.

People and families impacted by PD are encouraged to listen to the three-episode limited series for thought-provoking discussions on the momentum in today's research pipeline and the questions we are urgently working to solve:

The award-winning limited series joins MJFF's existing Parkinson's podcast offering that launched in 2009. The podcast is among the Foundation's plethora of onramps — including free events, guides, webinars, videos, online social platforms — to engage the worldwide Parkinson's community in the unique role we each play in accelerating Parkinson's research and policy priorities that will improve the lives of millions of people and families navigating this disease today, and those who may be impacted tomorrow.

"Our goal is to connect people and families with Parkinson's to the critical part they play in eradicating the disease. The Signal Awards recognition of our podcast's ability to provide accessible, conversational and practical information on Parkinson's science to our community is a testament to our world-class research team and why we exist as an organization," said Holly Teichholtz, MJFF's chief marketing officer. "We hope podcast listeners around the world will tune in to learn more about the heartening progress in Parkinson's drug development, and learn about the collective role we play in bringing better treatments and a cure to fruition."

To learn more about the inaugural Signal Awards, visit signalaward.com. MJFF's limited series podcast and more episodes are available free anytime at michaeljfox.org/podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts. Listeners are encouraged to leave ratings and reviews, and to share the podcast widely with their personal networks.

About The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF)

As the world's largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson's research, The Michael J. Fox Foundation is dedicated to accelerating a cure for Parkinson's disease and improved therapies for those living with the condition today. The Foundation pursues its goals through an aggressively funded, highly targeted research program coupled with active global engagement of scientists, Parkinson's patients, business leaders, clinical trial participants, donors and volunteers. In addition to funding $1.75 billion in research to date, the Foundation has fundamentally altered the trajectory of progress toward a cure. Operating at the hub of worldwide Parkinson's research, the Foundation forges groundbreaking collaborations with industry leaders, academic scientists and government research funders; creates a robust open- access data set and biosample library to speed scientific breakthroughs and treatment with its landmark clinical study, PPMI; increases the flow of participants into Parkinson's disease clinical trials with its online tool, Fox Trial Finder; promotes Parkinson's awareness through high-profile advocacy, events and outreach; and coordinates the grassroots involvement of thousands of Team Fox members around the world. For more information, visit us at www.michaeljfox.org, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn.

The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) announces its “Parkinson’s Science POV” limited series podcast is a “Silver” and “Listener’s Choice” winner of the inaugural Signal Awards, an initiative celebrating the world’s best podcasts. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research