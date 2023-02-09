Confie Expands Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Program with Employee Initiatives and Renewed Trackhouse Partnership

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Confie, the largest personal lines distributor in the U.S., announces the expansion of their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Program. Already dedicated to creating an inclusive environment that makes it the most trusted source of insurance solutions, Confie employs 4,000 team members worldwide. Their US workforce composition reflects this inclusive approach with 70% ethnically diverse employees and 70% female employees.

(PRNewsfoto/Confie) (PRNewswire)

Confie has established themselves as trendsetters and innovators in the industry. They are proud to lead the way again with expanded DEI initiatives that reflect and support their growing workforce. The program will reflect the diverse communities Confie serves; promote equity by supporting and maintaining a level playing field, and upholding respect across all employees.

"At Confie, we have an incredibly diverse workforce. Our unique culture represents the communities we serve and where our employees live. Our team members are talented and have authentic stories to share and we want to highlight them and their accomplishments," said Chief Human Resources Officer Tim Clark.

Confie's DEI expansion efforts include their sponsorship renewal with Trackhouse Racing and NASCAR cup series winner Daniel Suárez. "Daniel Suárez has always been candid about his cultural challenges while becoming a phenomenal athlete. We see his transparency and bravery as integral to what the partnership between himself, Trackhouse, and Freeway Insurance stands for – togetherness and community," said Cesar Soriano, Chief Executive Officer. He is breaking through glass ceilings and it is apparent by all. We are very proud of his recent distinction by receiving NASCAR's Diversity Driver Award."

As part of this enduring partnership, Freeway Insurance will sponsor seven events during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series with Freeway's #99 Chevrolet racecar. "Our mutual goals towards serving the underserved are key to our continued success. We are collaborating to bring visibility to the importance of diversity in the sport and we are proud to renew our partnership with Freeway Insurance," said Justin Marks, Owner of Trackhouse.

Confie is proudly reinforcing its commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and it is at the foundation of their winning culture and their ability to serve customers in meaningful ways.

To learn more about Confie, visit www.confie.com .

About Confie

Established in 2008, Confie is the nation's leading personal lines insurance distribution company. Today, Confie meets customers wherever they are – with more than 800 retail locations in 23 states, the Bluefire general agency, and a telephone and online shared service center servicing all 50 states. With flexible insurance options, outstanding value, and convenient service, Confie's aspiration is to be the most trusted source of insurance solutions so customers can have peace of mind. For more information about Confie, visit www.confie.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Confie