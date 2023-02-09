Buyers are getting more for their money as home shopping season approaches

Home size per dollar still largest in Memphis and the Midwest, despite declines driven by mortgage rates

Rising mortgage rates last year cut $305,000 off what a buyer could afford with a $3,000 payment, but that trend has started to reverse.

Affordable active markets in the Midwest and Great Lakes regions saw the largest declines in purchasing power in 2022, but still offer some of the biggest houses for the money.

Mortgage costs nearly doubled since 2019, but have eased slightly in recent months.

SEATTLE, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home buyers' mortgage payments have started stretching a bit further in recent months, a new Zillow® analysis shows.

As mortgage rates doubled last year, the home price afforded by a $3,000 payment1 plummeted from $865,000 in January to a low of $560,000 in October. That significantly changed the size and price of homes within a buyer's reach. On average, a $3,000 monthly mortgage payment today buys a home 140 square feet smaller than a home purchased a year ago.

But as rates have dropped from a peak just above 7%, buyers are getting larger homes, with higher price tags, at a fixed monthly cost. The typical home value associated with a $3,000 mortgage payment is up about $60,000 since October and home size has recovered by 84 square feet.

"Mortgage rates have a huge impact on the types of homes buyers are able to afford. Rates that doubled over the past year carved an extra bedroom or office space off of homes at the national level, though the sting has lessened in recent weeks," said Anushna Prakash, economic data analyst at Zillow. "Buyers in more affordable hot markets are still getting solid bang for their buck, despite losing a lot of purchasing power."

The annual decline is more pronounced in some markets. Hartford saw the largest drop in what $3,000 per month can buy in 2022, losing 1,200 square feet. Buyers in Indianapolis and Cleveland both lost out on more than 1,000 square feet in the last year. Cleveland and Kansas City are among the top 10 metros for home size at this price point and are among Zillow's 10 hottest markets for 2023 .

Homes in less expensive markets have a larger footprint to begin with, and therefore had farther to fall as climbing mortgage rates applied pressure to buyers' wallets. As costs rose in 2022, there were more buyers competing in those markets than in their more expensive counterparts.

On the other hand, $3,000 per month has always gotten a buyer less space in pricey markets, but their floor plans are shrinking all the same. In San Jose it will buy a 1,052-square-foot home, down from 1,268 square feet last year. Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco are close behind, with square footage for each below 1,400 square feet.

Although affordability is still a major challenge, buying power for home shoppers has rebounded in recent months. Since bottoming out in October, home size for a $3,000 payment has increased the most in Salt Lake City (365 square feet), Minneapolis (357), Memphis (346) and Denver (340).

Heading into the home shopping season, shoppers should prepare by improving their credit as much as possible in order to score the best mortgage rate. Even a small rate drop can save tens of thousands of dollars over the life of a loan. A borrower with an "excellent" credit score — between 760 and 850 — can qualify for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage with a 6.0% interest rate2. For the same loan, a similar borrower with a "fair" credit score — between 620 and 639 — qualifies for a 7.58% rate. This equates to a $348 difference in monthly mortgage payments and nearly $125,431 in interest over the life of a 30-year fixed loan, based on the current price of a typical U.S. home ($329,542)3.

The spring sales season is kicking off, and Zillow tools and tech are here to help. More than 1 million shoppers have used the down payment assistance resource built into Zillow's home detail pages, and Zillow's affordability calculator can help determine what kind of home will fit individuals' budgets.

Metropolitan Area* Median Square Footage at

$3,000 Payment (Jan. 1,

2023) Year Over Year

Change in Square

Feet Square Footage

Increase Since

October Memphis, TN 3,900 -853 346 Indianapolis, IN 3,732 -1,092 298 Cleveland, OH 3,512 -1,004 265 Oklahoma City, OK 3,406 -802 206 Houston, TX 3,395 -412 213 Birmingham, AL 3,312 -686 198 Richmond, VA 3,283 -538 223 Cincinnati, OH 3,258 -554 218 Kansas City, MO 3,125 -707 171 Atlanta, GA 3,122 -735 259 Charlotte, NC 3,084 -643 284 Detroit, MI 3,081 -595 248 Dallas–Fort Worth, TX 3,068 -707 331 Louisville–Jefferson County, KY 3,063 -769 237 Virginia Beach, VA 3,037 -477 212 St. Louis, MO 3,036 -651 216 Pittsburgh, PA 3,010 -783 207 Minneapolis–St. Paul, MN 3,003 -501 357 Hartford, CT 3,003 -1,202 264 Milwaukee, WI 3,000 -900 300 Buffalo, NY 2,972 -888 242 Columbus, OH 2,912 -626 266 San Antonio, TX 2,871 -534 151 Raleigh, NC 2,866 -779 306 New Orleans, LA 2,847 -314 112 Chicago, IL 2,800 -372 206 Las Vegas, NV 2,741 -527 322 Orlando, FL 2,730 -724 242 Philadelphia, PA 2,680 -860 220 Nashville, TN 2,641 -370 194 Baltimore, MD 2,522 -840 242 Jacksonville, FL 2,494 -409 144 Phoenix, AZ 2,413 -471 287 Tampa, FL 2,402 -342 162 Austin, TX 2,387 -321 223 Salt Lake City, UT 2,285 -727 365 Providence, RI 2,192 -592 200 United States 2,172 -140 84 Washington, DC 2,160 -436 192 Denver, CO 2,140 -698 340 Portland, OR 2,111 -604 293 Sacramento, CA 2,076 -460 338 Miami–Fort Lauderdale, FL 1,977 -459 176 Riverside, CA 1,920 -811 220 Seattle, WA 1,790 -210 206 Boston, MA 1,754 -486 163 New York, NY 1,744 -437 99 San Francisco, CA 1,314 -166 114 San Diego, CA 1,268 -482 226 Los Angeles–Long Beach–Anaheim, CA 1,198 -366 111 San Jose, CA 1,052 -176 149

*Table ordered by median square feet as of Jan. 1, 2023

1 Mortgage payment assumes the weekly average 30-year fixed mortgage rate from the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey® and a 20% down payment.

2 Based on the FICO® Loan Savings Calculator on myfico.com. Rates as of Feb. 7, 2023.

3 According to the Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI) national raw figure for January 2023.

