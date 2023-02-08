Two More Shows Have Been Scheduled on Feb. 9th and 14th in Toronto and Vancouver, Canada

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China's Xiaoguo Comedy marked the successful end of a four-date tour in the U.S. with a hit show in front of 2,500 people in New York that coincided with the traditional Chinese Lantern Festival. The comedy troupe played to more than 10,000 people during the four stops across the US and will now head north of the border to Canada to play dates in Toronto and Vancouver.

Xiaoguo Comedy Brings Laughter to 2,500 Stand-up Fans in New York for Lantern Festival Celebration (PRNewswire)

Xiaoguo Comedy brought some of the Chinese traditional festivities across the pond to America's largest city of New York on the evening of February 5. Some 2,500 local Chinese and international students enjoyed an unforgettable Lantern Festival with the Xiaoguo Comedy comedians. With nearly 100 years of history, the city's legendary Beacon Theatre played host to "Xiaoguo Comedy Show - A City Tour of North America."

The laughs once again did not stop at this New York show, with the show lasting over 150 minutes. Li Dan was joined by his troupe of Chinese comics, including Cheng Lu, Yang Meng'en, Doudou, Liang Haiyuan, Rock, Xiao Bei, Xiao Lu, Mao Dou, House, Kid, and Hangge. They took it in turns, leaving the audience in stitches and crying out loud for more. Already at 6 pm, one hour and a half before the show's start, a long line from the theater's main entrance to the street corner with one security guard commenting that New York audiences were famously very picky, and only a truly great show would lead to a long line at the door.

The New York show followed a sold-out show in Los Angeles two days earlier. The Xiaoguo Comedy team brought their show to the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in the city with the most Chinese residents in North America. Following on from their hit show in San Jose, the stand-up show also attracted local fans from the US. Notch Major, who exclaimed after watching the show and send his greeting from New York, "Next time I will definitely come to watch the Chinese stand-up comedy and wish everyone a happy Chinese New Year."

During the early days of Xiaoguo's US debut tour, He Xiaoxi and actor Cheng Lu were invited to celebrate Chinese New Year with the audiences and players at the NBA matchup between the Bulls and the Clippers in Chicago on January 31 by the National Basketball Association.

"With North America called home by a Chinese community of over five million, stand-up comedy can serve as a vehicle to bring so many people together in applause and happiness based on our own language and culture," said Xiaoguo co-founder and CEO He Xiaoxi. "Many people are connected through comedy, which is meaningful in itself. I saw parents on the floor who brought their children to see it, some of whom were born in the States. This was also the first time that we could be there and directly feel the charm of the Chinese language and culture while also subconsciously feeling the humor and confidence in our culture at the same time. This, I believe, is something of great value and worth continuing to do."

Among the audience at the New York performance was Chen Chunmei, Cultural Counselor at the Chinese Consulate General in New York along with other personnel. "Xiaoguo is here in New York as the first major Chinese performance troupe to make it to the US after the pandemic, and I have followed all of your wonderful performances along the way," she said. "Stand-up comedy comprises an art form that reflects the lives of young people and brings many people joy. We are glad to welcome you to New York and to see in the spring with you altogether."

The North America tour now rolls on to Canada, with two stops in Toronto on Feb. 9th and Vancouver on Feb. 14th.

