Tencent Music Entertainment Group Introduces TME UNI Chart on Billboard to Promote Chinese Music in Global Markets

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Music Entertainment Group ("TME," or the "Company") (NYSE: TME and HKEX: 1698), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, today announced the integration of TME UNI Chart on Billboard's official global website, introducing the most popular Chinese music to a worldwide audience while bringing broader international opportunities to Chinese musicians and high-quality works.

As a global music media brand, Billboard has built a strong reputation among artists, fans, and the industry at large over the past century. Billboard powers the ultimate global music destination and magazine, featuring unrivaled reporting on music news, issues, trends, while providing the industry's definitive charts, including the most complete and well-respected database of charts across all music genres.

Entering 2023, TME has expanded TME UNI Chart's data resources, building the most comprehensive and credible dataset through multi-dimensional statistical algorithms. Besides the existing seven platforms, including TME's QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing, the chart now also incorporates the data from JOOX, a music streaming service for Hong Kong and South East Asia, and Weixin Video Accounts, a short video platform within China's most popular app, WeChat. In addition, it provides data relating to radio stations. TME UNI Chart now covers the most data resources in the Chinese music market.

Launched in 2018, the TME UNI Chart is designed to leverage data technologies to present the authentic popularity of music in China. Through years of upgrades to its dataset and algorithms, and optimization of multi-dimensional evaluation standards, the chart has become an indicator of popularity of new Chinese music releases.

The TME UNI chart contains data collected from hundreds of millions of music streams, and the TME Wave Chart is a list based on the professional perspectives of over a hundred musicians. Together, the two charts have built a ranking ecosystem for TME, presenting the Chinese music scene with a comprehensive, authentic, impartial and objective view to provide valuable references to music lovers, musicians and the industry.

Through this partnership with Billboard, TME UNI Chart will not only promote the exchange of data between global authoritative music charts but also help Chinese artists receive more attention from overseas audiences, resulting in the promotion of high-quality Chinese music throughout the world.

TME has long been striving for the construction of global cultural communication channels and platforms for Chinese original music. In 2022, partnering with Billboard, TME announced the "Chinese Music Gravity Project", a first-of-its-kind initiative dedicated to championing Chinese music across the globe. The two parties have since implemented a number of initiatives to promote Chinese original music on the global stage. TME will continue the deep strategic cooperation with Billboard to bring selected music content to music lovers and to promote the presence of Chinese original music globally.

About Tencent Music Entertainment

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME and HKEX: 1698) is the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. TME's mission is to use technology to elevate the role of music in people's lives by enabling them to create, enjoy, share and interact with music. TME's platform comprises online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming and online concert services, enabling music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music. For more information, please visit ir.tencentmusic.com.

Media Contact

TME.PR@icrinc.com

+1 (646) 992-2986

View original content:

SOURCE Tencent Music Entertainment Group