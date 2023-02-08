Poseida Therapeutics to Host Third Annual Virtual R&D Day on February 22, 2023

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage cell and gene therapy company advancing a new class of treatments for patients with cancer and rare diseases, today announced that the Company will host a virtual R&D Day at 10:00 am - 1:30 pm ET / 7:00 - 10:30 am PT on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Poseida's third-annual R&D Day will feature its executive leadership and scientists for a morning of presentations and fireside chats with special guest speakers exploring the future of cell and gene therapy. The program will highlight the Company's proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies, differentiated allogeneic CAR-T programs, and novel approaches to gene therapy as well as ongoing collaborations with Roche and Takeda.

External speakers will include George M. Church, Ph.D., a pioneer in the fields of genetics and synthetic biology and Chair of Poseida's Gene Therapy Scientific Advisory Board; Madhu Natarajan, Ph.D., Head of the Rare Diseases Drug Discovery Unit at Takeda; and Christine Brown, Ph.D., Professor, City of Hope, a CAR-T cell expert and member of Poseida's Immuno-Oncology Scientific Advisory Board.

Registration for this virtual event and access to the live webcast will be available on the Investors & Media section of Poseida's website, www.poseida.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing differentiated cell and gene therapies with the capacity to cure certain cancers and rare diseases. The Company's pipeline includes allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy product candidates for both solid and liquid tumors as well as in vivo gene therapy product candidates that address patient populations with high unmet medical need. Poseida's approach to cell and gene therapies is based on its proprietary genetic editing platforms, including its non-viral Super piggyBac® DNA Delivery System, Cas-CLOVER™ Site-Specific Gene Editing System and nanoparticle and hybrid gene delivery technologies. The Company has formed global strategic collaborations with Roche and Takeda to unlock the promise of cell and gene therapies for patients. Learn more at www.poseida.com and connect with Poseida on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, expected plans with respect to clinical trials; anticipated timelines and milestones with respect to Poseida's development programs; the potential benefits of Poseida's technology platforms and product candidates; and Poseida's plans and strategy with respect to developing its technologies and product candidates. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Poseida's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, Poseida's reliance on third parties for various aspects of its business; risks and uncertainties associated with development and regulatory approval of novel product candidates in the biopharmaceutical industry; Poseida's ability to retain key scientific or management personnel; the fact that the Poseida will have limited control over the efforts and resources that Roche and/or Takeda devote to advancing development programs under their respective collaboration agreements and Poseida may not receive the potential fees and payments under the collaboration agreements or fully realize the benefits of such collaborations; and the other risks described in Poseida's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Poseida undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

