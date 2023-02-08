CARY, N.C., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Talent is proud to announce our partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor Veterans' Employment and Training Services Employment Navigator and Partnership Pilot (ENPP). As an approved ENPP partner, Orion will be helping to improve transitioning service members and their spouses' employment goals.

Orion Talent Partners with U.S. Department of Labor to Support Military Transitioning Service Members, Spouses

The Department of Labor (DOL) Veterans' Employment and Training Service (VETS) launched the Employment Navigator and Partnership Pilot (ENPP) at select military installations worldwide on April 1, 2021. ENPP was designed to help transitioning service members, and their spouses, outside of the traditional DOL Transition Assistance Program (TAP) workshops to improve employment-related outcomes.

"Transition can be challenging, and the support from Orion Talent for our transitioning service members, and their spouses, makes it easier for them to chart their new course," said James Rodriguez, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Operations and Management. "The work our partners with the Employment Navigator and Partnership Pilot do makes a difference, and VETS is thankful for Orion Talent contributions and impact, and we look forward to continued partnership."

Employment Navigators at host installations will provide direct, one-on-one career assistance outside of the formal DOL TAP classroom instruction. Transitioning service members and their spouses will work with Employment Navigators to complete self-assessments, skills testing, explore career options and identify high-demand occupations and necessary credentials. They will also review detailed labor market information and connect with government and non-government partners to identify other services.

"I've been a military spouse and a member of the veteran employment community for 15 years. I'm extremely excited for Orion to become a part of this important initiative. Through DOL VETS ENPP, Orion Talent will provide high-quality career opportunities for veterans and spouses nationwide." stated Laura Schmiegel, SVP Workforce Partnerships, Orion Talent.

You can read more about this partnership here; or, for more information about the ENPP, visit dol.gov/employmentnavigator.

ABOUT ORION TALENT

Headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, Orion Talent helps companies fill one to 100,000 roles with the right people and the right solution, powered by a diversity-rich network of highly sought-after candidates. Orion's design-led solutions include Recruitment Process Outsourcing , Military Search , HirePurpose® Diversity Sourcing & Talent Attraction , and HireSkills® Workforce Planning & Development .

View original content:

SOURCE Orion Talent