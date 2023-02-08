EAGLE HILL CONSULTING NAMED A TOP CONSULTING FIRM TO WORK FOR IN NEW VAULT 2023 RANKINGS

Company Earns Top Ranking for Diversity for Women, Along with High Marks for Work/Life Balance, Benefits and Company Culture

Arlington, Va., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting again has earned top rankings on the Vault Consulting 50 ranking for 2023, an annual rating of the top firms to work for in North America. When it comes to diversity for women, Eagle Hill earned the number one spot. The company climbed to the fifth spot among boutique firms and is ranked number 28 among firms in North America.

Eagle Hill Logo (PRNewsfoto/Eagle Hill Consulting) (PRNewswire)

The Vault rankings are evidence that Eagle Hill is one of the best consulting firms in the nation where employees want to work.

Based on scores from employees, the company this year also earned the number two spot for work/life balance and hours in the office, along with high marks for relationships with supervisors, benefits, satisfaction, and firm culture. Read more about Eagle Hill's rankings.

The Vault rankings are further evidence that Eagle Hill is one of the best consulting firms in the nation employees are drawn to for a high achieving career that also respects employees. Other areas of recognition include Eagle Hill's diversity, training, and innovation.

"From the day I opened the doors of Eagle Hill, I was focused in creating a firm that values diversity. It's the right thing to do, and diversity brings the best ideas and innovation for our clients," says Melissa Jezior, Eagle Hill president and chief executive officer.

"It's so rewarding that our team is recognized for not only our diversity for women, but our overall diversity. We're still striving to further deepen our diversity, and we will stay the course on our diversity commitment. We also intend to sustain our culture that gives equal importance to the client and employee experience. Eagle Hill's people-centric culture continues to achieve results for our clients while balancing the wellbeing of our workforce," Jezior said.

The Vault Consulting 50 rankings are an independent assessment of verified consulting employees in North America. Vault calculated the 2023 Vault Consulting 50 rankings based on a wide range of factors, and more information about Vault's methodology is available here.

The Vault findings are aligned with Eagle Hill's own employee survey that finds 91 percent of employees say they feel respected and valued by colleagues, while 96 percent indicate that the company has a collaborative culture. In the company's most recent client satisfaction survey, 100 percent of clients say they would work with Eagle Hill again.

Eagle Hill's founders broke from the pack of large, traditional consulting companies to establish a firm that is collaborative, unified and possesses an entrepreneurial spirit. The company considers itself a community of consultants rather than a traditional consultancy. As a result, Eagle Hill is uniquely positioned to help solve client business problems across various industries.

Learn about Eagle Hill's current career opportunities here.

Read about a year in the life at the company here.

Learn about the company's unconventional employee career paths here.

Read about Eagle Hill's Living Labs concept here.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. A leading authority on employee sentiment, Eagle Hill is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, with employees across the U.S. and offices in Boston and Seattle. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eagle Hill Consulting