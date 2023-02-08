CrossCountry Mortgage Offers Financing Solutions to Help First-Time Homebuyers Achieve Homeownership Dreams

CLEVELAND, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the market changes, CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is helping aspiring first-time homebuyers by offering financing solutions to get borrowers into their very first home. CCM offers a wide range of products that provide affordable mortgages with reduced down payments, closing cost assistance, or temporary rate relief.

"In today's market, first-time homebuyers may feel like it's an unattainable dream, but help is available," said Jenn Stracensky, CCM Chief Operating Officer. "There are many reasons why investing in homeownership is a good idea including the variety of products to help overcome financial barriers. Go from renter to homeowner while building your wealth and keeping more of your savings."

Financing options include:

Down payment as low as 3% with Home Possible and HomeReady.

Temporary Buydowns give borrowers a lower rate and lower monthly payments at the start of the loan. The seller provides the savings. There's no cost for the buyer.

Down Payment Assistance (DPAs) from national and state programs. These can be outright grants or low or zero-interest loans, forgivable over time or due when a house is sold. Depending on the program, borrowers can use the funds for a down payment and closing costs.

Personalized home financing solutions.

Borrowers looking to take the first step toward homeownership can contact a CCM loan officer. With more than 600 branches and a presence in all 50 states, CCM is ready to support borrowers with education around the many available options.

About CrossCountry Mortgage

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is one of the nation's largest retail mortgage lenders, with more than 7,000 employees operating 600 branches across all 50 states. Our company has been recognized nine times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 100 mortgage, refinance, and home equity solutions – ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers – and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and Ginnie Mae. Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win. Visit ccm.com.

