YouVersion Bible App hires three senior-level executives with Fortune 500 experience

World-class leaders step away from corporate roles and into full-time ministry

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With YouVersion daily Bible engagement reaching an all-time high, the creators of the world's most downloaded Bible App recently hired three senior-level leaders: Nona Jones, Greg Hall, and James Chung.

They are all world-class leaders who bring a wealth of knowledge to our team.

Formerly the Head of Global Faith Partnerships for Meta, Jones is now YouVersion's Chief Content and Partnerships Officer. Hall, who most recently served as Chief Consumer Officer of Hanesbrands, Inc., stepped into the role of YouVersion Chief Operating and Growth Officer. And with more than 30 years of experience working in Silicon Valley, James Chung is serving as YouVersion's Chief Technology Officer.

"They are all world-class leaders who bring a wealth of knowledge to our team," said Bobby Gruenewald, Founder and CEO of YouVersion. "We're incredibly grateful that they've chosen to step away from their successful corporate careers to join us in helping people around the world grow closer to God through Bible engagement."

Jones has experience as a preacher, business executive, author, and entrepreneur. In her role as Chief Content and Partnerships Officer, she will help grow YouVersion's global partnerships and oversee content strategy as the app continues to expand its offerings in multiple languages. She has authored three bestselling books, been profiled by ESSENCE Magazine as an "Under 40 Woman to Watch," and served as a YouVersion Teaching Partner. She and her husband, Pastor Tim, lead Open Door Church in Gainesville, Florida.

Hall has led major marketing efforts for many national and global brands, including Hanes, Walmart, and PepsiCo. As Chief Operating and Growth Officer for YouVersion, he will oversee daily operations, create growth strategies, and lead local and international marketing communications. In his 14 years with Walmart, Hall served in many leadership roles, including senior vice president of Walmart's multi-billion-dollar food and consumables brand. He also led brand management at PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division for some of the company's most iconic brands. He and his wife, Frisa, are relocating from North Carolina to Oklahoma where YouVersion is based.

Chung is a technology leader with expertise across multiple disciplines. As CTO, he will make executive technology decisions for YouVersion, including technology strategy, innovation, team scaling, and resource allocation. Chung has experience working for Intuit, Apple, eBay/PayPal, and several startups. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Technical Operations at Globality, a startup serving B2B clients. He and his wife, Caryn, are relocating to Oklahoma from California.

"We are grateful to have found the right leaders who will help support the growth we're currently seeing and help drive the app forward in the future," said Gruenewald. "We don't believe it's an accident that these leaders all came together at this exact moment in time, and we're expectant for what God is going to do through this incredibly talented team."

About YouVersion

Created by Life.Church , YouVersion designs biblically centered experiences that people to seek God each day. The YouVersion Bible App offers a free Bible experience in more than 1,900 languages and has been installed on 550+ million unique devices. For more information about YouVersion, visit youversion.com .

View original content:

SOURCE YouVersion