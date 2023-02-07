Valvoline Reports First-Quarter Results

- Sale of the Global Products business remains on track with closing expected in early calendar year 2023 with $1.6 billion of the net cash proceeds expected to be returned via share repurchases in the 18 months following close
- Sales from continuing operations of $332.8 million grew 16%, while system-wide same store sales (SSS) increased 11.9%
- Reported income from continuing operations of $27.0 million declined 21% and earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.15 decreased 21%1
- Continuing operations adjusted EPS of $0.16 was flat and adjusted EBITDA of $73.3 million increased 1%
- Net store additions total 31 (23 company-operated and 8 franchised) bringing total system-wide stores to 1,746; focused on continued growth to long-term goal of 3,500+ store count
- Reaffirming fiscal 2023 guidance for continuing operations adjusted EBITDA of $370 million - $390 million
LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a trusted leader in preventive automotive maintenance delivering quick and convenient service, today reported financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022. All comparisons in this press release are made to the same prior-year period unless otherwise noted.
"Valvoline's opportunity to drive long-term value to shareholders by growing system-wide store sales, increasing units through both company-operated and franchised additions, and focusing on incremental services remains strong," said Sam Mitchell, CEO. "As demonstrated by 17% growth in system-wide store sales, we continue to see significant strength and resiliency in our preventive maintenance service model."
1 Refer to Table 6 for details of certain non-operational key items that impacted GAAP results.
Continuing Operations - Operating Results
"As expected, we saw robust same store sales growth across our system driven primarily by ticket and aided by continued gains in vehicles served," said Lori Flees, President, Retail Services. "The strength of top-line growth, along with meaningful increases in non-oil change revenue give us continued confidence in our sales outlook for the year."
"The first quarter saw lower year over year EBITDA margins due to cost inflation and a higher relative weighting of company operations. Given actions have been taken to mitigate the cost inflation, the full year outlook remains on track," continued Flees. "Our store team members did an outstanding job of delivering on our customer promise despite challenging weather in December across the system. The pipeline for unit development remains healthy for the upcoming quarters with planned franchise openings anticipated to accelerate."
(In millions)
Q1 results
YoY growth
Net revenues
$ 332.8
15.8 %
Operating income
$ 29.3
(43.7) %
Adjusted EBITDA (a)
$ 73.3
1.2 %
System-wide stores (a)
1,746
6.8 %
Company-operated stores
813
10.2 %
Franchised stores
933
4.0 %
System-wide store sales (a)
$ 644.0
16.9 %
YoY growth
System-wide SSS (a)
11.9 %
(a)
Refer to Key Business Measures, Use of Non-GAAP Measures, Table 4 - Retail Stores Operating Information, and Table 7 - Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations for management's definitions of the metrics presented above and reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures, where applicable.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
- Total debt and net debt of approximately $1.9 billion each
- Continuing operations cash flow from operations of $48.5 million and free cash flow of $8.6 million
- Returned $109.2 million in cash to shareholders via share repurchases and dividends
Outlook
"Although the first quarter brought comparisons to a very strong first quarter of 2022, we anticipate accelerated earnings growth in the balance of fiscal 2023," said Mitchell. "With the combination of same-store sales and unit increases, we continue to expect 14% to 18% top line growth and to deliver adjusted EBITDA of $370 million to $390 million for fiscal 2023."
"With the anticipated closing of the sale of the Global Products business, we are excited to focus on driving growth and increasing value of the new Valvoline," continued Mitchell. "The long-term model of increasing same-store sales; expanding our store network, including an increased focus on accelerating franchise growth; and developing new services for an evolving car parc will allow us to grow, while consistently returning value to shareholders through an enhanced capital structure."
The Company's outlook for fiscal 2023 is unchanged. Information is provided in the table below:
Fiscal 2023 Outlook
System-wide SSS growth
8
—
12 %
System-wide store additions
130
—
160
Company-operated
80
—
90
Franchised
50
—
70
System-wide store sales growth
16
—
20 %
Net revenues
$1.4
—
$1.5 billion
Net revenues growth
14
—
18 %
Adjusted EBITDA
$370
—
$390 million
Capital expenditures
$170
—
$200 million
Adjusted effective tax rate
25.5
—
26.5 %
Adjusted net income
$160
—
$180 million
Valvoline's outlook for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and the adjusted effective tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures that are expected to be impacted by items affecting comparability. Valvoline is unable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures estimated for fiscal 2023 without unreasonable efforts, as the Company is currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact these GAAP measures in fiscal 2023 but would not impact non-GAAP adjusted results.
Conference Call Webcast
Valvoline will host a live audio webcast of its fiscal first quarter 2023 conference call at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The webcast and supporting materials will be accessible through Valvoline's website at http://investors.valvoline.com. Following the live event, an archived version of the webcast and supporting materials will be available.
Key Business Measures
Valvoline tracks its operating performance and manages its business using certain key measures, including system-wide, company-operated and franchised store counts and SSS; and system-wide store sales. Management believes these measures are useful to evaluating and understanding Valvoline's operating performance and should be considered as supplements to, not substitutes for, Valvoline's sales and operating income, as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Net revenues are influenced by the number of service center stores and the business performance of those stores. Stores are considered open upon acquisition or opening for business. Temporary store closings remain in the respective store counts with only permanent store closures reflected in the activity and end of period store counts. SSS is defined as net revenues by U.S. stores (company-operated, franchised and the combination of these for system-wide SSS), with new stores, including franchised conversions, excluded from the metric until the completion of their first full fiscal year in operation as this period is generally required for new store sales levels to begin to normalize.
Net revenues are limited to sales at company-operated stores, in addition to royalties and other fees from independent franchised and Express Care stores. Although Valvoline does not recognize store-level sales from franchised stores as net revenues in its Statements of Consolidated Income, management believes system-wide and franchised SSS comparisons, store counts, and total system-wide store sales are useful to assess market position relative to competitors and overall store and operating performance.
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, certain items herein are presented on an adjusted basis. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, the financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and the reconciliations of non-GAAP measures should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP information used by management may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because of differing methods used in calculating such measures.
The following non-GAAP measures are included herein: EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and earnings per share, free cash flow, and discretionary free cash flows. Refer to the tables herein for management's definition of each non-GAAP measure and reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure.
Management believes the use of non-GAAP measures provides a useful supplemental presentation of Valvoline's operating performance and allows for transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating the business and measuring performance. Management believes EBITDA measures provide a meaningful supplemental presentation of Valvoline's operating performance between periods on a comparable basis due to the depreciable assets associated with the nature of the Company's operations, as well as income tax and interest costs related to Valvoline's tax and capital structures, respectively.
Adjusted profitability measures enable comparison of financial trends and results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance. These adjusted measures exclude the impact of certain unusual, infrequent or non-operational activity not directly attributable to the underlying business, which management believes impacts the comparability of operational results between periods ("key items"). Key items are often related to legacy matters or market-driven events considered by management to not be reflective of the ongoing operating performance. Key items may consist of adjustments related to: legacy businesses, including the separation from Valvoline's former parent company and associated impacts of related activity and indemnities; the separation of Valvoline's businesses; significant acquisitions or divestitures; restructuring-related matters; tax reform legislation; debt extinguishment and modification costs; and other matters that are non-operational or unusual in nature, including net pension and other postretirement plan expense/income.
Management uses free cash flow and discretionary free cash flow as additional non-GAAP metrics of cash flow generation. By including capital expenditures and certain other adjustments, as applicable, management is able to provide an indication of the ongoing cash being generated that is ultimately available for both debt and equity holders as well as other investment opportunities. Free cash flow includes the impact of capital expenditures, providing a supplemental view of cash generation. Discretionary free cash flow includes maintenance capital expenditures, which are routine uses of cash that are necessary to maintain the Company's operations and provides a supplemental view of cash flow generation to maintain operations before discretionary investments in growth. Free cash flow and discretionary free cash flow have certain limitations, including that they do not reflect adjustments for certain non-discretionary cash flows, such as mandatory debt repayments.
About ValvolineTM
The Quick, Easy, Trusted name in preventive vehicle maintenance, Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) leads the industry with automotive service innovations that simplify consumers' lives and take the worry out of vehicle care. With an average consumer rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars*, Valvoline has built the model for transparency and convenience in automotive maintenance. From its 15-minute, stay-in-your-car oil change to cabin air filters to battery replacements to tire rotations, the Company's model offers maintenance solutions for all types of vehicles. The Company operates and franchises more than 1,700 service center locations through its Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM and Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change retail locations. To learn more, or to find a Valvoline service center near you, visit valvoline.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, including estimates, projections and statements related to Valvoline's business plans and operating results, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Valvoline has identified some of these forward-looking statements with words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "estimates," "is likely," "predicts," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," and "intends," and the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on Valvoline's current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions as of the date such statements are made and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including in the "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk" sections of Valvoline's most recently filed periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, which are available on Valvoline's website at http://investors.valvoline.com/sec-filings or on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Valvoline assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future, unless required by law.
TM Trademark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries
SM Service mark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries
* Based on a survey of more than 250,000 Valvoline Instant Oil Change customers annually
Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Table 1
Statements of Consolidated Income
(In millions, except per share amounts - preliminary and unaudited)
Three months ended
December 31
2022
2021
Net revenues
$ 332.8
$ 287.3
Cost of sales
214.0
175.1
GROSS PROFIT
118.8
112.2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
66.0
60.2
Net legacy and separation-related expenses
25.4
2.8
Other income, net
(1.9)
(2.8)
OPERATING INCOME
29.3
52.0
Net pension and other postretirement plan expense (income)
3.7
(9.3)
Net interest and other financing expenses
18.7
17.0
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
6.9
44.3
Income tax (benefit) expense
(20.1)
10.1
Income from continuing operations
27.0
34.2
Income from discontinued operations
54.9
52.8
NET INCOME
$ 81.9
$ 87.0
NET EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic earnings per share
Continuing operations
$ 0.16
$ 0.19
Discontinued operations
0.31
0.29
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.47
$ 0.48
Diluted earnings per share
Continuing operations
$ 0.15
$ 0.19
Discontinued operations
0.31
0.29
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.46
$ 0.48
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
BASIC
175.2
180.5
DILUTED
176.3
182.0
Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Table 2
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions - preliminary and unaudited)
December 31
September 30
2022
2022
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 21.0
$ 23.4
Receivables, net
56.9
66.1
Inventories, net
31.2
29.4
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
38.7
38.0
Current assets of discontinued operations
1,553.6
1,464.2
Total current assets
1,701.4
1,621.1
Noncurrent assets
Property, plant and equipment, net
693.3
668.6
Operating lease assets
253.5
248.1
Goodwill and intangibles, net
668.2
663.1
Deferred tax assets
82.2
61.6
Other noncurrent assets
152.9
154.3
Total assets
$ 3,551.5
$ 3,416.8
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
$ 224.5
$ 162.5
Trade and other payables
46.6
45.0
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
175.2
172.6
Current liabilities of discontinued operations
478.1
539.3
Total current liabilities
924.4
919.4
Noncurrent liabilities
Long-term debt
1,656.1
1,525.1
Employee benefit obligations
200.5
199.4
Operating lease liabilities
234.5
229.2
Other noncurrent liabilities
246.7
237.1
Total noncurrent liabilities
2,337.8
2,190.8
Stockholders' equity
289.3
306.6
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 3,551.5
$ 3,416.8
Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Table 3
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In millions - preliminary and unaudited)
Three months ended
December 31
2022
2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$ 81.9
$ 87.0
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities
Income from discontinued operations
(54.9)
(52.8)
Depreciation and amortization
18.5
16.9
Deferred income taxes
(26.5)
7.5
Stock-based compensation expense
2.9
3.2
Other, net
0.6
0.6
Change in operating assets and liabilities
26.0
(24.7)
Operating cash flows from continuing operations
48.5
37.7
Operating cash flows from discontinued operations
(57.2)
(5.9)
Total cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(8.7)
31.8
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(39.9)
(32.0)
Notes receivable, net of repayments
(0.5)
3.0
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
(9.6)
(13.6)
Other investing activities, net
1.6
(0.1)
Investing cash flows from continuing operations
(48.4)
(42.7)
Investing cash flows from discontinued operations
(8.4)
(3.1)
Total cash used in investing activities
(56.8)
(45.8)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from borrowings
250.0
—
Repayments on borrowings
(119.4)
—
Repurchases of common stock
(87.4)
(31.5)
Cash dividends paid
(21.8)
(22.5)
Other financing activities
(8.9)
(8.9)
Financing cash flows from continuing operations
12.5
(62.9)
Financing cash flows from discontinued operations
60.0
(0.9)
Total cash provided by (used in) financing activities
72.5
(63.8)
Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and
2.1
0.1
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED
9.1
(77.7)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period
83.9
231.4
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH - END OF PERIOD
$ 93.0
$ 153.7
Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Table 4
Retail Stores Operating Information
(Preliminary and unaudited)
Three months ended
December 31
2022
2021
Sales information
System-wide store sales - in millions (a)
$ 644.0
$ 550.9
Year-over-year growth (a)
16.9 %
30.9 %
Same-store sales growth (b)
Company-operated
12.7 %
22.1 %
Franchised (a)
11.2 %
26.8 %
System-wide (a)
11.9 %
24.7 %
Number of stores at end of period
First
Fourth
Third
Second
First
Company-operated
813
790
772
757
738
Franchised (a)
933
925
918
904
897
December 31
2022
2021
System-wide store count (a)
1,746
1,635
Year-over-year growth
7 %
7 %
(a)
Measures include Valvoline franchisees, which are independent legal entities. Valvoline does not consolidate the results of operations of its
(b)
Valvoline determines SSS growth as sales by U.S. stores, with new stores, including franchised conversions, excluded from the metric until
Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Table 5
System-wide Retail Stores
(Preliminary and unaudited)
Company-operated
First
Fourth
Third
Second
First
Beginning of period
790
772
757
738
719
Opened
17
12
5
10
7
Acquired
5
3
9
9
12
Net conversions between company-operated
2
3
1
—
—
Closed
(1)
—
—
—
—
End of period
813
790
772
757
738
Franchised (a)
First
Fourth
Third
Second
First
Beginning of period
925
918
904
897
875
Opened
11
10
16
9
25
Acquired
—
—
—
—
—
Net conversions between company-operated
(2)
(3)
(1)
—
—
Closed
(1)
—
(1)
(2)
(3)
End of period
933
925
918
904
897
Total system-wide stores (a)
1,746
1,715
1,690
1,661
1,635
(a)
Measures include Valvoline franchisees, which are independent legal entities. Valvoline does not consolidate the results of operations of its
Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Table 6
Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Income from Continuing Operations and Diluted Earnings per Share
(In millions, except per share amounts - preliminary and unaudited)
Three months ended
December 31
2022
2021
Reported income from continuing operations
$ 27.0
$ 34.2
Adjustments:
Net pension and other postretirement plan expenses (income)
3.7
(9.3)
Net legacy and separation-related expenses (a)
25.4
2.8
Information technology transition costs
0.3
1.0
Suspended operations
(0.2)
(0.3)
Total adjustments, pre-tax
29.2
(5.8)
Income tax (benefit) expense of adjustments (a)
(27.8)
1.5
Total adjustments, after tax
1.4
(4.3)
Adjusted income from continuing operations (b)
$ 28.4
$ 29.9
Continuing operations diluted earnings per share
$ 0.15
$ 0.19
Continuing operations adjusted earnings per share (c)
$ 0.16
$ 0.16
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
176.3
182.0
(a)
The Company recognized $24.4 million of expense within Net legacy and separation-related expenses in the Statement of
(b)
Adjusted income from continuing operations is defined as income from continuing operations adjusted for key items. Refer to "Use of
(c)
Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations is defined as diluted earnings per share calculated using adjusted income from
Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Table 7
Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations
(In millions - preliminary and unaudited)
Three months ended
December 31
2022
2021
Income from continuing operations
$ 27.0
$ 34.2
Add:
Income tax (benefit) expense
(20.1)
10.1
Net interest and other financing expenses
18.7
17.0
Depreciation and amortization
18.5
16.9
EBITDA - Continuing operations (a)
44.1
78.2
Key items:
Net pension and other postretirement plan expenses (income)
3.7
(9.3)
Net legacy and separation-related expenses
25.4
2.8
Information technology transition costs
0.3
1.0
Suspended operations
(0.2)
(0.3)
Key items - subtotal
29.2
(5.8)
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (a)
$ 73.3
$ 72.4
(a)
EBITDA from continuing operations is defined as income from continuing operations, plus income tax (benefit) expense, net interest and other financing expenses, and depreciation and amortization attributable to continuing operations. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is EBITDA adjusted for key items attributable to continuing operations, as described in "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" within this press release.
Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Table 8
Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Free Cash Flows from Continuing Operations
(In millions - preliminary and unaudited)
Free cash flow (a)
Three months ended
December 31
2022
2021
Total cash flows provided by operating activities from continuing operations
$ 48.5
$ 37.7
Adjustments:
Additions to property, plant and equipment from continuing operations
(39.9)
(32.0)
Free cash flow from continuing operations
$ 8.6
$ 5.7
Discretionary free cash flow (b)
Three months ended
December 31
2022
2021
Total cash flows provided by operating activities from continuing operations
$ 48.5
$ 37.7
Adjustments:
Maintenance additions to property, plant and equipment from continuing operations
(4.3)
(4.2)
Discretionary free cash flow from continuing operations
$ 44.2
$ 33.5
(a)
Free cash flow from continuing operations is defined as operating cash flows from continuing operations less capital expenditures of the continuing operations and certain other adjustments attributable to continuing operations, as applicable.
(b)
Discretionary free cash flow from continuing operations is defined as operating cash flows from continuing operations less maintenance capital expenditures of the continuing operations and certain other adjustments attributable to continuing operations, as applicable.
