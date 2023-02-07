A Third of Shoppers Worldwide are Willing to Pay More for Good Customer Service

Bad customer service decreases customer loyalty by 28%, according to 9th annual Teleperformance Customer Experience Lab Global CX Survey

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly one third of consumers worldwide said they are willing to pay more for a product or service if it came with better customer service, according to a survey by Teleperformance Customer Experience Lab (CX Lab).

The survey also revealed that 42% of consumers are more concerned about receiving good customer service when shopping for products and services after the pandemic, highlighting the importance of a good experience both pre- and post-purchase.

These findings derive from the 9th annual Teleperformance CX Lab's Global CX Survey, which was conducted across 20 sectors and 16 countries. The survey queried nearly 87,000 consumers across many topics ranging from customer service channel preferences and metrics.

Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, has more than 420,000 employees worldwide who deliver exceptional customer service in 170 countries on behalf of clients.

"The way customers interact with companies when they need support is ever-evolving as technology enables new communication channels. With years of insights from our research center, we set a higher innovation bar for our industry," said Luciana Cemerka, vice president of Global Marketing, Teleperformance. "Our clients can take full advantage of fact-based analysis and have a pulse of customer interaction trends to improve their customer service strategies through Teleperformance's CX Lab."

Other findings from the survey:

40% of consumers posted about their brands' customer service on social media in the last 12 months. Consumers mainly post on their personal pages to share experiences with peers rather than on brand-owned pages to request support.

14% of consumers fell victim to fraud or theft of personal information associated with their brands, causing a 3% decrease in loyalty.

Bad customer service decreases loyalty by 28%. Customers dissatisfied with their last interaction expressed a 28% lower intention to remain or repurchase than those not contacting.

A good customer service channel mix can boost loyalty by 37%. Customers happy with the channel options companies make available are 37% more likely to remain or repurchase than those who do not.

About Teleperformance CX Lab

Created in 2013, the Teleperformance CX Lab has gathered thousands of actionable data annually through its Global CX Survey. The annual survey analyzes the main trends in cx improvements and preferences by country, channel, segment, and generation. The CX Lab's Global CX Survey continues to conduct thousands of interviews annually to discover the top trends in customer service.

Through the CX Lab, Teleperformance can help brands and organizations learn in-depth data about customer behavior and preferences. Count on the CX Lab to transform actionable insights into positive business results to increase your revenue and growth. Harness the power of insights gathered through extensive research and data.

