STABILITY AI PARTNERS WITH KRIKEY AI TO LAUNCH AI ANIMATION TOOLS

An AI Text to Animation tool that generates 3D, animated, interactive characters

A new AI Experience lets users generate animations in minutes

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Krikey.ai, an AI tools company, announced an AI Animation partnership with Stability AI today. Krikey's AI Text to Animation tool enables users to use a text phrase to generate avatar animations in minutes. Users can then export a video file or fbx file to their social media account, 3D game engine or film editing software of choice. Krikey's tool also allows users to customize their 3D Avatar and then generate an AI animation for that avatar. The AI Animation tool launches today and is available at www.krikey.ai , more Avatar customization features will be launching this quarter.

Stability AI partnered with Krikey AI to launch an AI Text to Animation tool at www.krikey.ai - now anyone can animate!

Usually an animation takes 5+ business days to create, but with Krikey's AI tool it takes minutes to generate. The animations are mobile optimized and also immediately usable in AR. This AI to AR pipeline empowers creators and democratizes content creation. AI can never imbue a character with emotion so the role of artist and animator remains the same in the production pipeline. Creators and developers can visit www.krikey.ai to generate their own AI animations today.

"Stability is always seeking out AI innovators and the Krikey team has put together one of the best tools to democratize creative expression. Now anyone can animate a 3D character with a few words in a text box," said Emad Mostaque, CEO of Stability AI. "We are excited to support the Krikey AI team and work together to empower the next generation of AI creators and developers."

In Krikey's AI Tool, users will be able to explore and try a set of basic motion prompts including variations on walk, run, jump, wave, climb and more. The website www.krikey.ai has a prompt guide to help guide users enter and experiment in the world of AI Animation. More complex prompts like moonwalk, zombie march and tai chi also lead to engaging results. Generated animations can be seen in the dashboard within your account and users can download video files or fbx files. Within the animation tool, users can also change the camera angle, add or remove shadows, backgrounds, change the animation speed and customize their Avatar before exporting to share with friends.

"This is the beginning of a revolution in how 3D content will be created," said Ketaki Shriram, Co-founder and CTO at Krikey.ai. "Generative AI Animations have applications in numerous industries including film, gaming, metaverse avatars, social media and cloud computing. AI Animation could be the foundation of the next creator economy."

Krikey's AI Animation tool is available today online at www.krikey.ai . Visit the website to generate your first AI animation!

About Krikey AI

Krikey AI has built a set of developer tools including an AI Text to Animation tool, custom 3D Avatar tool, AR mobile app toolkit and more. The AI tool enables creators to generate animations they can take into any platform for 3D content creation. Krikey has previously partnered with Snapchat, T-Mobile, Google Maps, The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Foundation, Sony Pictures Entertainment and the National Audubon Society, building custom AR games for each brand partner and reaching 5M+ users. For more information, please visit www.krikey.ai .

About Stability AI

Stability AI builds open source AI tools to provide the foundation to awaken humanity's potential. Their AI tool empowers artists to generate images and 3D models based on text inputs. They have open AI models for image, language, audio, video, 3D models and biology. They are the developer of Stable Diffusion and design and implement solutions for companies to use AI in their production processes. For more information, please visit https://stability.ai/ .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Krikey, Inc